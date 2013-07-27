Consistency be damned, though. Late July and August is the media’s silly season here. With parliament in recess, and most politicos, pundits and spin doctors taking month-long vacations in Tuscany or the Dordogne, almost any story—from skateboarding ducks to dilating royal cervixes—can dominate the front pages and airwaves. History returns, as Hegel famously never said, the first time as tragedy; the second time as farce. But what about the third time? Spin?

The farce over internet porn is actually a fairly smart bit of strategy. This preternaturally hot British summer marks a pivotal moment for the coalition government. There are only two more years to go in the agreement signed by Cameron and Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg in 2010. With support for the Lib Dems cratering, Cameron’s only hope for second term in office is to establish clear-blue Tory water, to appease sceptics in his own party, and to fight off UKIP, the anti-EU party which has emerged to challenge the Conservatives, for the first time in generations, from the right.

Hard to enforce and easy to circumvent, Cameron’s plans to censor internet porn has much more to do with the populist optics than any practical policy. With a moribund flat-lined economy, the Labour Party, under new leader Ed Miliband, has established a double-figure poll lead for almost two years. However, with the help of a controversial Australian lobbyist and political strategist, Lynton Crosby (“the Wizard of Oz”), the Tories have managed to claw that deficit back to single figures in recent weeks.

Most of this was achieved through classic Rovian tactics: red meat to the right on issues like immigration and welfare, and—shooting UKIP’s fox—promising a referendum on continued EU membership. Meanwhile other moves, such as the successful passage of much-trumpeted legislation on same sex marriage (against the wishes of most his party) helps keep some of Cameron’s “compassionate conservative” credentials alive. Internet porn is another twist in these kind of triangulations.

Just as Edward Snowden’s revelations about NSA surveillance divided Americans between civil libertarians and social communitarians rather than a simple left and right axis, Cameron is appealing across party lines to those who prize safety and cohesion above liberty and privacy. He announced his measures at the NSPCC headquarters—the highly respected National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children. Though immediately mocked by bloggers, he has tapped a profound communitarian concern about child protection, deepened last year after one of Britain’s most famous TV celebrities, Sir Jimmy Savile OBE, was exposed as a prolific sex offender after his death. Britain’s equivalent to the Sandusky scandal keeps rumbling on, with several high profile celebrities still facing trial, and a well-known TV sports presenter, Stuart Hall, having his jail sentence doubled on Friday for the rape of minors.