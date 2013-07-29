And so the focus of the project began to shift. On their first day of filming together, Congo showed Oppenheimer how he used to kill his victims by wringing their necks with wire, one end tied to a pole. Afterward, he danced a sprightly cha-cha mere feet away from the spot where he had just simulated an execution. In the movie it is a particularly chilling scene: Congo has gamely brought along a friend to play the part of his victim, and the enthusiasm of his reenactment gives it a terrible charm. Afterward, Oppenheimer recalls, he dropped Congo off at home; then he and his production manager broke down in tears in the car. “I started to intuit that perhaps the boasting wasn’t a lack of conscience but the opposite,” Oppenheimer said. “And because it is terrifying, it serves to keep everybody else in the society too afraid to challenge that story.”

Hollywood looms large as a world of glamorous villains and slinky evildoing. “Film stars only cry for a moment,” Herman says to a young relative who has been recruited to act in a violent scene and is then unable to stop sobbing. But garroting and stabbing are not what Anwar has drawn from Hollywood; he talks about leaving an Elvis Presley movie, dancing intoxicated out of the theater and killing happily. It’s less the violence of Hollywood that seduces him than its showmanship, the infinite possibilities for self-creation.

The decision to tell the story from the perspective of the killers made for an uncomfortable filmmaking experience. At one point, Herman and a troupe of thugs move from shopkeeper to shopkeeper in an outdoor market, demanding money with each one. The close-up shots of shopkeepers’ faces—the tight distress, the sense of pained inevitability—are particularly hard to watch. Oppenheimer himself was so disturbed that he stayed behind after each extortion under the guise of having the shopkeepers sign a release form, then quietly paid each vendor back. “In hindsight I’m not sure it was a good idea,” Oppenheimer admitted. “It could have been dangerous for us.” In another scene, a man confesses that his own stepfather was killed in the genocide, then goes on to participate in a campy reenactment in which he plays the part of a victim. It made Oppenheimer feel ill; he had no idea before editing the footage that an actual victim was among the actors. His cinematographer, who didn’t speak Indonesian, recorded the story without knowing what it was about.

In the end, Anwar Congo is not quite likable, but the shame behind his swagger is crushing. His antics make for a thin, pitiful veneer. Today, Oppenheimer and Congo still Skype every month; they discuss Anwar’s health and his grandchildren, the assorted public responses to the film. “The Star Wars mentality where we divide the world into good guys and bad guys is what allows us to withdraw from those parts of ourselves,” Oppenheimer said. And so the final scene of the movie is not a stylized dramatization but a stretch of raw footage in which Anwar, after reenacting one of his murders, repeatedly wretches. Moments after a smoky, noirish torture scene that recalls many a gangster movie, Anwar is alone on a dark roof, clutching his stomach. “That allowed me to see what has become the central message of the film: that somehow everybody already knows everything,” Oppenheimer told me. “Everybody knows what is wrong.”

