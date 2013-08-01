We’ve obsessed over political wives for years—searching for meaning and drama in the ambition of Hillary Clinton, the privilege of Cindy McCain, and the travails of Elizabeth Edwards—but the press conference that Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin gave on the state of their union felt like the moment when our obsession officially went overboard. “I love him, I have forgiven him, I believe in him,” Abedin said in heartfelt, halting tones, following her husband’s confession that he’d continued to sext with strangers after resigning from Congress two years ago in disgrace. “It took a lot of work and a whole lot of therapy to get to a place where I could forgive Anthony,” she went on. “But I do very strongly believe that that is between us and our marriage.”

The absurdity of an accomplished woman explaining her marriage to the world—while also declaring her marriage to be private territory—was lost in the torrent of overanalysis that gushed forth. Was Abedin a victim, an opportunist, or an empowered woman? “Huma comes from the Clinton school of forgiveness—power is more important than dignity,” a media strategist, that most dignified of professionals, told The New York Post. In The New York Times, Maureen Dowd suggested that Abedin’s loyalty to her husband could be attributed to her upbringing in patriarchal Saudi Arabia. Even her attire was mined for clues to her psychological state. “Her nondescript black sweater over a throwaway floral sundress was the outfit of someone who had been through a lot and someone who was beginning to come undone,” a New York magazine blogger opined.

By now this phenomenon has become a dreary cliché: As a politician apologizes for his particular combination of sexual dysfunction and arrogance with practiced, lip-biting “sincerity,” we can’t seem to take our eyes off his wife, standing to one side and looking a little shell-shocked. It’s her reaction that largely determines whether her husband is perceived to have a shot at redemption. As an added bonus, she is graded on her contribution to feminism: Has she single-handedly advanced the cause of women or dealt it a mortal blow? After Silda Wall Spitzer endured one of these ordeals several years ago, an ABC newscaster called her decision to do so a “syndrome,” comparing her unfavorably with Jenny Sanford, who had refused to attend her husband Mark’s public admission of adultery and had thus “[kept] her dignity.” In The Washington Post, Sally Quinn described Abedin’s press conference as “a setback for women everywhere.” But the truth is that we know almost nothing about these women or the decisions they’ve made in their marriages. And the fact that we even pretend to understand them exposes an ugly fallacy at the heart of the political process.

One reason we’re so captivated by political spouses is that we—that is, voters—don’t really know what we’re doing. Americans want to elect competent, morally upstanding people to high office but are unsure of how to do so. Politicians tend to mouth the same bromides about faith, country, and honor; policy-making can be an impenetrable business. So voters take an intuitive shortcut: We look to candidates’ families and especially—since most politicians are men—their wives. Michael Douglas recently observed that one of the hardest parts of being an actor is doing sex scenes, since “everyone has had sex ... which means everyone has an opinion on how it should be done.” In politics, everyone has an opinion on marriage, because it’s something we understand, or at least we understand it better than Obamacare’s application of medical loss ratios. That’s how the wife, smiling and coiffed, becomes the symbolic shorthand for her husband’s authentic character.