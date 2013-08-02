Directed by Paul Schrader and written by Bret Easton Ellis, The Canyons is a 90-minute movie with a sleek/drab realtors’ look, set up on Kickstarter for about $250,000. It brings Lindsay Lohan back to that antique place, the movie screen, after years of owning so many hipper screens as she drifted between court and rehab. It is also being released in part on the Internet—a sign of the future or a farewell to the past? But were those reasons enough for making it? Or is there any way of escaping how awful, dull, and unnecessary it is? Lohan shows us her breasts and there is a dispirited simulation of sex and sexual jealousy. There is an “orgy” that would have looked archaic and blurred in 1968 (when orgies still had self-respect). But all The Canyons demonstrates is the failure of movies now to get excited about sex. Go back to 1982 and look at Schrader’s Cat People, an astonishing gasoline-burning sexual fairy tale, with Nastassja Kinski in the flesh (all of it) and David Bowie on the sound track.

Lovelace is also geared to the past and the loss of desire. Linda Boreman was a so-so pretty woman taken up by a man named Chuck Traynor. He seduced her, married her, and led her into making pornographic movies, one of which, Deep Throat, became a sensation in 1972 because it played with the conceit that the woman’s clitoris was in her throat, which was why she was bound to give oral sex until her cheeks wore thin. Linda—by then known as Linda Lovelace—did fellatio in that film. It wasn’t simulated, or done tactfully in framed close-ups. It was just done, and millions of people all over the world reckoned that they might copy it. Linda Lovelace was naïve (or stupid), exploitable, and bitter when she realized how little of the loot she was getting. So she became a crusader against pornography before she died in 2002, at the age of 53.

Lovelace is a feature film, written by Andy Bellin and directed by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman, who made The Times of Harvey Milk in 1984. Amanda Seyfried plays Linda; the film has given her freckles and a suspect complexion to tame Seyfried’s beauty and show that Linda Boreman was just an ordinary victim, as opposed to a witless icon who altered behavior. The assumption of Lovelace is that having sex means having a sad time, and I suppose there is a stuffed, politically-correct audience prepared to believe that (though not at TNR). Of course Amanda Seyfried doesn’t repeat the achievement of her model and give head in Lovelace. She’d have declined the picture if that had been asked of her. In this way she is 40 years behind Linda’s time.





But she can’t stop being attractive and a good actress, and no matter that Linda ends her life proud of being “Linda Marchiano,” the film has the title it has because “Marchiano” would get the wrong idiot audience. Lovelace doesn’t do the ’70s very well, and it settles for the idea that pornography is a lousy, cruel business, which no doubt it is. But the film prefers to forget the larger context—that porn now exists in a culture that thinks of it as milk and cookies. The real Ms. Boreman (truly, it’s the key name) behaved like a dunderhead, for which Seyfried’s bubbly brown hair is just an evasion from the way this mindless young woman actually changed the climate in which we live. A lot of you like head, no matter that Lovelace ducks its weary head and says, “What a pity!”