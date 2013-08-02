So we have here a capably done account of a presidential career that was wrecked by a crime that was unnecessary.





Some titles embrace us. They seem to have been waiting, affectionately quintessential—the heart of the matter. Such is Israel: A Home Movie. It fits so snugly into a preconception we didn’t know we had that we feel as if we have already seen the film, and want to see it again.

Two Israeli filmmakers, Eliav Lilti and Arik Bernstein, realized that the film camera was invented before Israel was founded and that some of the earliest founders must have had cameras. In them they burst out of the 1930s woods onto the Palestine beach as eagerly as if they were settling New Jersey but more importantly. They knew that they were beginning something, though they did not know what. And it didn’t take long for other galloping and gangling children to have another excitement to bubble in. They must have realized that history-makers had become historians and could also be playing alongside many historical sites in the world. Time passed. Lenses darkened. Arab children who had been playmates and schoolmates were differently grouped. Different weapons appeared. The world war came. Planes. One uncle’s favorite plane became foolish. Everything in the world seemed to be happening on the edge of this long beach, and that came to include foreigners and weapons. What had begun as a new play-place for children is now a state, saved for us by those home movies.





Museum Hours is a film that, in some entrancing way, seems to have grown out of its very making. Jem Cohen, a New Yorker who for years has been working in exceptional places and ways, here is in the city of Vienna and has allowed its riches and powers to evoke the film from him and from his relatively few principles.

We begin in a grand powerhouse of energies sought by Cohen, the Kunsthistorisches Art Museum of Vienna. We meet a museum guard, Bobby, fiftyish, tall, thoughtful, who is surprisingly interested in the daily clusters of visitors and the different paintings that interest them. He is particularly proud of the museum’s Bruegel room, the best in the world, and he converses—in English—one day with a twentyish Canadian woman. Immediately we fear the plot to come, but it doesn’t. They meet outside, talk quietly. She has a cousin in hospital here so she is staying around. Their meetings are made quietly romantic, simply compelled by the glories of the paintings they are close to. Yet she is pleased too with the few quiet cafés they visit because she feels he is giving her the city it took him years to learn.