McConnell got hearty applause at the breakfast, in a high school cafeteria full of party stalwarts. But when I got out to Fancy Farm, the first people you saw lining the road outside the event were the Bevin acolytes with their homemade signs. I asked one, Stephen Howard, if he was disappointed in Rand Paul for supporting McConnell and whether this would undermine Bevin with Rand’s fans in the state. Howard shrugged the question away: “A lot of people see it for what it is,” he said. “He’s in the Senate now, and he’s running for president. He’s not saying anything bad against Mitch.” (I heard the same thing from another Bevin backer, a leader of the state’s strong industrial-hemp-activism network named Katie Moyer. “There’s a certain etiquette for running for Senate,” she said. “Deep down Rand is probably rooting for Matt.”)

Bevin’s supporters are taking heart in McConnell’s harsh attacks on their man (alleging misdeeds at the clock company owned by Bevin’s family). “For him to be putting out as many attack ads as he is shows he is scared, for him to be trashing him right off the bat,” said Howard. I asked Howard what it was, exactly, that he found McConnell insufficiently conservative on—hadn’t he been holding the line against Obama pretty much across the board? Howard rattled off McConnell’s support for the TARP bailouts, the Department of Homeland Security, and his reluctance so far to go along with a threat by a dozen of his colleagues to shut down the government if Obamacare is not defunded. As for all the intransigence against Obama, Howard saw that as mere “partisan politics,” not deeply held conservative principle. “He’s doing a lot of things to fool people into thinking that he’s conservative,” Howard said.

I heard an analogous critique at Fancy Farm from the other side of the aisle, from United Steelworker member Mark Belt, one of the 1,100 who is about to lose his job at the Paducah nuclear plant. McConnell hadn’t done as much as he could have for workers at the plant, he said, because he was so busy engaged in his gamesmanship with Reid and Obama. “He’s always opposed to everything, so we’re hung in the middle,” Belt said.

Again and again, one came up against it: a complete lack of good will or benefit of the doubt for the man who had been representing the state for almost three decades. When McConnell’s wife Elaine Chao, the arch-conservative secretary of labor under George W. Bush, was introduced, I was genuinely startled by the wave of booing from the Democratic side of the pavilion. Fancy Farm is known for its no-holds-barred atmosphere—so reminiscent of an earlier era in political pugilism that one half expects to see Tom Watson (not the golfer but the populist) stepping out of the shadows—but still, booing the wife? Though McConnell gave as good as he got, opening his speech with a shot at Grimes’ father, Lundergan—with Grimes sitting just a few feet behind him holding her husband’s hand -- before going in again at “San Francisco” and “Martha’s Vineyard” and “nanny state liberals.”

Then it came her turn, and the McConnell crowd (mostly college kids bused in for the occasion) raised up signs with her face on one side and Obama’s on the other, and she repeated the tough lines from the night before, except this time with the target sitting right behind her, a tight smile on his thin lips. “If doctors told Senator McConnell he had a kidney stone, he’d refuse to pass it” she said, a line that has been quoted as much as it was meant to be. Finished, Grimes swirled about and, to everyone’s surprise including McConnell’s, bent to shake the hand of he-who-would-not-pass-a-kidney-stone. McConnell was too startled to react, but Chao jumped up to punch Grimes, er, cordially return the handshake.

Sadly, I had to leave at this point to catch the last flight out of Nashville. I missed the speech of the afternoon, Bevin’s strikingly deft and assured broadside against McConnell, who had also skedaddled by this point, along with his bused-in supporters. “Where’s Mitch? The people of Kentucky have been wondering about that for quite a while now,” mused Bevin. Then: “There’s nothing in his 30 year history of voting that he’s proud enough to actually run on.” And: “I don’t intend to run to the left of Mitch McConnell. I don’t intend to run to the right of Mitch McConnell. I intend to run straight over the top.”

That’s going to be a steep climb, as my colleague Nate Cohn has noted. McConnell has oodles of campaign dough, and he has the persuasive argument, which he makes often, that he’s in a far better position to block the loathed Obama than a rookie back-bencher would be. Both Bevin supporters and Democrats noted that their toughest task would be getting voters over the hump of their reluctance to jettison a such a senior person representing their state.

But we do, at least, have a race on our hands—two of them. Mitch McConnell may well become Majority Leader in 18 months. But to get there, he's going to be spending a lot of time focusing on the fight in his own, surprisingly rutted backyard.

Alec MacGillis is a New Republic senior editor. Follow him @AlecMacGillis

Correction: A previous version of this article stated that Jerry Lundergan was a former state senator. In fact, he was a former state representative and Democratic Party chairman.