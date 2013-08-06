The Tourre case proves these both wrong. “To say [the case] discredits a silly argument gives that argument too much weight,” said Neil Barofsky, former Special Inspector General of TARP and a frequent critic of the lack of fraud prosecutions. He pointed to the numerous convictions of accounting fraud in the Enron and WorldCom era, in cases that were at least as complex as the 2008 crisis. “Ultimately fraud is fraud,” Barofsky said. “Complex issues may surround the case, but juries are more sophisticated than people give them credit for. They take their job seriously.”

That appears to be the result of the trial of Fabrice Tourre. The jury, which has been interviewed extensively, fully understood that Tourre was something of a scapegoat and not the central decision-maker at the firm. They recognized that senior executives at Goldman Sachs approved the deal, known as Abacus. And they generally discounted the damning emails from Tourre, who nicknamed himself “Fabulous Fab,” bragging about selling the toxic bonds to “widows and orphans.”

Instead, they bore down into the details, asking simple questions about whether Tourre’s lack of disclosure to investors about the designed-to-fail quality of Abacus represented securities fraud. They saw through the allegation that the industry generally did not disclose the participation of hedge funds like Paulson in derivatives deals, and focused on whether that constituted a material misrepresentation. And Tourre’s participation in the scheme, not his place on the totem pole at Goldman, was the determinative factor. The Rev. Beth Glover, a juror and a priest, summed it up: “They portrayed him as a cog, but in the end a machine is made up of cogs and he was a willing part of that.” While Toure faced civil charges with a lower burden of proof, these core insights from the jury could have been employed even in criminal financial fraud cases.

The media widely expected the jury to get bored or confused, or dismiss laying down the hammer of the law on a junior employee, and deliver a not guilty verdict. The defense must have agreed, given that they didn’t call a single witness in the case (Tourre did testify, but was called by the SEC). Everyone underestimated the jury as much as the Justice Department underestimated their authorities in the aftermath of the crisis. The truth is that there was lots of prosecutable conduct here, and the jury saw through the smokescreens and found the fraud. Replicate this dynamic for everyone involved in deals like this, which were ubiquitous on Wall Street, and you’d have enough guilty traders to fill several high-rises.

That doesn’t mean that the Justice Department would have won every financial fraud case they filed. In fact, they still seem haunted by the one they lost, a criminal trial against two hedge fund traders at Bear Stearns in 2009. The hastily chosen case relied on internal emails that prosecutors only presented in part, allowing the defense to bring out additional context, which put the traders in a better light. Justice has clearly been gun-shy ever since; they have confined their financial fraud prosecutions to easier-to-prove insider trading schemes, or instances where lowly individuals defrauded banks, rather than the instances where banks defrauded customers. Where banks have been found culpable, they have paid their way out through settlements, usually not having to admit wrongdoing.