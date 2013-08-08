It’s not easy for many coastal liberals to understand how it can be that Mitch McConnell is facing a conservative challenge in the Republican primary for his Senate re-election. How could there be any space to the right of the man who has devoted himself to stymieing Barack Obama at every turn these past few years? I put this question to the Tea Party activists I spoke with in western Kentucky last weekend, and they offered several areas where McConnell had let them down—primarily, voting for the TARP bailouts in 2008 and going along with the expansion of the post-September 11 security state.

But what came through in my conversations was that the discontent with McConnell was not really issue-based. It was more personal than that. The activists simply held a deep scorn for McConnell and what he, to them, represented: a Washington politician out for himself.

This is the backdrop to the wild turn things have taken in Kentucky today, involving McConnell campaign manager Jesse Benton. Benton served as campaign manager for the successful 2010 general election campaign of his uncle, Rand Paul. In the primary, Paul had defeated McConnell’s chosen candidate, Trey Grayson, but McConnell, seeing how strong the Tea Party wave behind Paul was, lined up strongly behind Paul as soon as the primary was over and has done his best ever since to present himself in alliance with him. This included voting for Paul’s controversial proposal last week to cut off all foreign aid to Egypt. And it included hiring as his campaign manager Jesse Benton, who took the job even though he had just a few years earlier worked for the fellow who had won his primary by setting himself against McConnell and the rest of the Republican establishment.

Tea Party supporters in Kentucky are generally forgiving of Paul’s tacit support of McConnell’s reelection, seeing it as basic Senate etiquette, but Benton’s acceptance of the McConnell job (at Paul’s urging) has raised plenty of eyebrows. Today’s those raised eyebrows have turned to chuckles with the release of a recording in which Benton candidly admits to a conservative activist what the deal is: “Between you an me, I’m sorta holding my nose for two years ‘cause what we’re doing here is gonna be a big benefit to Rand in ‘16.”