"Marijuana remains illegal at the national level, with no medical exception," Michael Kinsley notes in the latest issue of The New Republic. And yet, in Washington state—which, along with Colorado, legalized pot for all uses last year—the cultivation and sale of the drug is a booming business. A complicated one, too: In the nearly 20 states, plus D.C., that have legalized the drug in some form, the resulting regulations—on everything from prices to portions to pot shop locations—are as varied as the countless strains of cannabis. Here's what a few of those legal pot businesses look like.

The weGrow marijuana cultivation store in Washington, D.C. provides one-stop-shopping for supplies and training to grow plants indoors, from tomatoes to medical marijuana, though not the actual marijuana plants or seeds. Hydroponic expert Adam Rich (L) talks with visitors during the store's grand opening on March 30, 2012.