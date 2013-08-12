Here’s a fun little trip through an era of “disruption” in the media industry:

February 2, 2010, Silicon Valley Watcher:

Much of that drop can be attributed to Craigslist, which doesn't charge any money for most of its classified ads listings. With about 30 staff, Craigslist has managed to usurp a huge amount of newspaper ad revenues. You can't compete against an organization that charges nothing. And Craigslist charges nothing for most of its classified ads because it can. It doesn't want to make money on its ads.

Rick Edmonds, over on Poynter Online, notes that the classified ads sector dropped to $6 billion in 2009 . This compares with $10 billion in 2008, and $19.6 billion in 2000.

April 25, 2010, New York Times:

Craigslist, one of the most popular Web sites in the United States, is on track to increase its revenue 22 percent this year, largely from its controversial sex advertisements. That financial success is reviving scrutiny from law-enforcement officials who say the ads are still being used for illegal ends.

The ads, many of which blatantly advertise prostitution, are expected to bring $36 million this year, according to a new projection of Craigslist’s income. That is three times the revenue in last year’s projection.

Law-enforcement officials have been fighting a mostly losing battle to get Craigslist to rein in the sex ads. At the same time, officials of organizations that oppose human trafficking say the site remains the biggest online hub for selling women against their will. Last week, in the latest example, the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested 14 members of the Gambino crime family on charges of, among other things, selling the sexual services of girls ages 15 to 19 on Craigslist.