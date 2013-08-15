Cairo is no longer the capital of Arab hope. It is now the capital of Arab despair. Or so it deserves to be, except that despair does not appear to be the dominant Arab response, and more importantly, the dominant Egyptian response, to the violent destruction of the Egyptian revolution by the Egyptian army. This is the Eighteenth Brumaire of Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. The army has now committed three massacres. Emergency rule has been declared. There are curfews and arbitrary arrests. A puppet civilian government has ratified all the general’s demands. The governance of most of Egypt’s provinces has been given over to the army. Mubarak is almost certainly laughing.

But the military takeover of Egypt is complicated by an astonishing fact: it appears to enjoy the support of a majority of Egyptians. These official atrocities are popular. When Obama remarked that “the Egyptian people deserve better,” he missed the central complexity of this crisis: the Egyptian people, or the majority of it, believe that they deserve this. What are we to make of this fact? One thing is certain: the millions in the square cheering the repressive generals on do not confer any sort of democratic legitimacy upon the generals’ actions. Democracy is not whatever a mob, or a majority, wants. Indeed, democracy was designed to thwart the mob, and set limits to the tyranny of the majority, by reconfiguring it, by means of politics, into a free and self-governing people. For weeks now people have been puzzling over the liberals of Egypt and their enthusiasm for a violent coup. Perhaps the confusion was semantic. It is time to stop calling these people liberals. A military dictator supported by the masses in the streets: there is another name for such a phenomenon, which is not unfamiliar in the annals of modern politics. Its name is fascism. (Which is another name for the wisdom of crowds.)

Is it good news that a majority of Egyptians reject, and loathe, the Muslim Brotherhood? Of course it is. But it is not good news that they loathe them unto violence and dictatorship. They have met the possibility of one dictatorship with the reality of another dictatorship. The Egyptian revolution now seems to have been a contest between two forms of authoritarianism: a religious kind, sectarian, intolerant, and incompetent, which was brought to power in a democratic election, and a secular kind, bent on the persecution of a minority in the name of the majority, which was brought to power by the gun. It is a delusion to think that these strongmen will now give up power. They equate democracy with Muslim Brotherhood rule. Moreover, they are creatures of power, not creatures of justice, and they have returned Egypt to the system of power that characterized it for three decades. Their counter-revolution is a restoration.