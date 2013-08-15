There has also been a huge anti-American push in the last year and a half, in Putin's rhetoric, on the television. Polls show anti-American attitudes have spiked, and that the U.S. has once again become public enemy #1. This, says Lipman, ties into the traditionalist push, "which is to say: if Americans are criticizing us, this is because they are arrogant, want to impose their ways on everyone, and—in the case of homosexuality—want to 'infect' us with this horrible thing."

The Russian patriarch, for example, has said that the anti-gay laws are a direct response to the normalization of homosexuality abroad. "Recently, we have been encountering massive temptations, when, in a whole host of countries, sin is ratified by law, and those who act according to their conscience and fight these laws imposed by the minority are repressed," he said. This, he added, was "a symptom of the Apocalypse." A regional television host in Siberia has said that all of this amounted to a Western plan to humiliate Russia by ruining the Olympics. "First, they said that the Olympic objects are being built on Circassian cemeteries, even though they didn't know who the Circassians were. Now, they've invented this situation with sexual minorities," he said, using a common euphemism for the LGBT community, calling all of it "a real information war." A recent YouTube clip made the rounds on the Russian-language internet; it was of a popular television host saying that gays should be banned from blood and organ donation, and that, if they die in a car accident, their hearts should be buried in the ground or burned. It enraged the Moscow intelligentsia, but if you read the comments, many support this view, and see the host as standing up to nefarious Western influence.

This kind of wide, deep social acceptance of an idea cannot be changed from the outside; societies just don't work like that. "Boycotting the Olympics will do several things, none of which includes improving the lives and human rights of gays in Russia," says Alexander Kliment, a Russia analyst with the Eurasia Group. "Putin, and most of Russia, relish this kind of reproach from Europe or the U.S., because they view it as confirmation of Russian ethical and spiritual fortitude in the face of decadent Western naggers. So the frame of reference is entirely different. This is not a human rights issue for Russia; this is a religious and cultural issue for Russia, just the way gay rights and gay marriage are cultural and religious issues for the right in the U.S."

As disgusting as these views are, as deplorable as the anti-gays laws are, our yelling and screaming about them will not change Russian attitudes, just as Europe or Canada screaming at America to legalize gay marriage or to get rid of Don't Ask, Don't Tell, or to remove homosexuality from the DSM is not what got America to do any of those things. (None of which, let's face it, happened all that long ago.) The most Westerners can do is have their athletes go and win at the Olympics and show that their being gay is not a mark of shame or abnormality. (Which, let's be honest, they can't all do in their home countries, either.)

Ultimately, these are things that societies have to figure out for themselves. And as much as these laws and images of Russian gays being beaten and killed for their sexual orientation upset us, we have to recognize, while not turning a blind eye, that there is a limit to how much change we can force in someone else's home.