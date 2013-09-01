Before it began, a storyteller might have proposed this about “Breaking Bad”: Walter is a disenchanted schoolteacher in Albuquerque, whose mood becomes a cancer. Driven into a dead end, he decides to break out: he’ll use his knowledge of chemistry to make methamphetamines, and quicker than he ever guessed, he is an underworld kingpin, who calls himself “Heisenberg” in honor of the uncertainty principle. How does it end? Does Walter get elected governor of New Mexico? Doubtful. Does he shack up with Angelina Jolie? He seems uninterested in such things. If you’re a dramatist, a novelist, you feel for an arc. Walter becomes a magical criminal; he’s like a loser who breaks the bank at Las Vegas. He has a moment of demented glory. But then organized crime gathers against him. Walter is afraid, until he remembers the cancer. He grows more outrageous, more wealthy (think of that storage container full of money), and then, as execution looms, illness frees him. He is past murder; he has done it to himself. It could be one perfect season, long-form television like a novel by Mailer or a film by Scorsese.

You have to imagine Vince Gilligan sitting with his fingers crossed: does he go for that big finish at the outset, or wait for renewal and explore all the other plot dreams he has been having? I’m sure that Jason Horwitch (who created “Rubicon”) had files full of futures. You could say the same for David Milch with “Luck.” That was canceled because of reports that horses had been hurt, and so several actors and our investment in them were left up in the air—notably those weird track-rats played by Richard Kind, Kevin Dunn, Ian Hart, and Jason Gedrick, as well as Kerry Condon’s jockey.

You win some, you lose some. “Luck” was cut off as they were filming the second season So now we can only dream about Dustin Hoffman and Michael Gambon in a scenery-chewing contest. But some of those actors must have been as pained as David Milch and the ASPCA. If a series gets running, the rewards are enormous. The business used to talk about syndication, the revenue system whereby you can still watch “I Love Lucy” somewhere. But box sets are now just as important. James Gandolfini was for years a working actor, hardly likely to be cast in Johnny Depp or Tom Cruise parts. He was a hood, a heavy, a leering bystander. But by the conclusion of “The Sopranos,” he was probably getting $1 million an episode. Bryan Cranston is a similar case. He is a millionaire from Walter White and Malcolm’s dad, yet he still takes small parts in movies, such as Contagion and Argo.

We may imagine a delicate conversation between Vince Gilligan and Bryan Cranston (it might have to be written by Aaron Sorkin) in which the creator is expounding on narrative finality, the stamp of drama and moral conclusion while Cranston can’t help but say, another season another remission in the cancer, and he could buy that little island just off the shore from George Clooney’s place in Italy. He doesn’t insist; he’s not as blunt as Walter. But Gilligan isn’t going to be hurt if a series goes on and on.

Many factors weigh on a long-form series that holds its place. Audiences and producers want more of the same, yet they like it different. That can lead to a rising hysteria in character and action. So many series turn crazier as they proceed, even to the point of paranoia and implausibility. If certain actors become audience favorites, does that mean the show rules out the chance that they are killed off? “The Sopranos” faltered when Nancy Marchand died (she had been Tony’s mother), and if “Luck” had lasted, it would be without Dennis Farina now (and he goes back as far as “Crime Story”).