In Syria, Barack Obama is now at the turning point of his presidency, both for his foreign policy and for his own self-definition as a president.

Over the past five and a half years, the nation has struggled to come up with the right definition for Obama. Was he a dove (Iraq) or a hawk (surge in Afghanistan, drones)? Was he an idealist (speeches in Cairo and Prague in 2009, Arab Spring of 2011) or a cold realist (Iran in 2009, Egypt in 2013)? How much did he really value the goals of democratic change, or of stopping the spread of weapons of mass destruction?



Through it all, Obama has seemed to cling to one underlying strategy, the one that usually helped to explain all the other twists and turns: He wanted to reduce America's footprint in the world, to scale back its extensive commitments abroad so that over time, he could try to revitalize the American economy.



Or, to put the same strategy in the way that the Obama White House thinks of it, the side was to "rebalance"—to scale back in other strategic regions of the world, namely Europe and the Middle East, in order to devote more resources to Asia, because that region is of ever growing strategic importance to the United States.

Whether it is called scaling back or rebalancing, this broad strategy was what explained the surge in Afghanistan (give the military 18 months to achieve what it could) and the decision to withdraw most of those forces by 2014. It explained the drones (relatively cheap) and Libya (let the French and British take the lead).

For two years, Obama has followed this scaling-back strategy in Syria. In recent months, sources in the administration have described Obama as far more opposed to American intervention in Syria than those working beneath him in the administration, including the Cabinet secretaries (Kerry and Hagel) or the National Security Council staff.