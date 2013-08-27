The year 2011 was “The Year of Abortion Restrictions,” when states enacted more new laws narrowing abortion rights than in any other year since Roe v. Wade. Part of this was the record number of statehouses captured by conservatives in the midterms. But in hindsight another reason for abortion foes’ success is clear: On their surface, many of them hardly seemed like abortion restrictions at all. Waiting periods, for example, between the first consultation with an abortion provider and the actual procedure, masqueraded as a commonsense restraint on women making a weighty and complicated decision—in reality, they imposed significant time and travel burdens on low-income women. But thanks to a carefully-calibrated campaign by pro-life advocates that framed new abortion laws as protecting women, laws like these passed by the dozen.

The era of warm and fuzzy-sounding abortion laws, though, may be behind us. The success they saw in 2011, and 2012—another unprecedented year for abortion restrictions—have galvanized pro-lifers to undo a set of rights that they had previously left well enough alone: exceptions for victims of rape and incest. A new report out from the National Women’s Law Center found that a staggering number of new curtailments on abortion rights don’t make exceptions when a woman has become pregnant by rape. Out of all 273 abortion limitations proposed at the state level from January to June, nearly nine in ten, or 235 of them, made no such exception. Of the 25 relevant bills introduced to Congress, 18 of them had no exception.

It’s a gambit that has instantly made abortion laws like waiting periods and laws compelling physicians to give women information on child support feel extra pernicious. To wit, the title of the NWLC’s report is “Shut that whole thing down,” words that were snatched from Akin’s infamous claim that rape victims don’t need abortion services. Many of the new or proposed restrictions that the report highlights may already sound familiar because of the heinous statements that lawmakers made in defending them. See Rep. Trent Franks justifying a U.S. House bill to ban all abortions, without exception, 20 weeks after fertilization: “The incidence of rape resulting in pregnancy are very low.” Or Barbara Listing, the president of Right to Life Michigan, explaining why insurance coverage for abortion should cost extra even in cases of rape: “It’s simply, like, nobody plans to have an accident in a car accident, nobody plans to have their homes flooded. You have to buy extra insurance for those.”

Bills this year ran the gamut from personhood laws that banned abortion outright to laws protecting hospitals who refuse to provide abortions. There were waiting periods, bans on the sale of insurance coverage for abortions, and compulsory sonograms. A proposed Mississippi abortion ban intoned, “The State of Mississippi shall not punish the crime of sexual assault with the death penalty, and neither shall persons conceived through a sexual assault be punished with the loss of his or her life.” In Iowa, when a woman terminates a pregnancy that was the result of rape or incest, the power to decide whether to reimburse the cost of the procedure with Medicaid dollars now belongs solely to the office of Governor Terry Branstad. “Now in Wisconsin,” the report said, “a woman pregnant due to rape who wants an abortion must either report the crime or submit to a medically unnecessary, physically invasive ultrasound first”—two things which don’t even make a pretense of being related.