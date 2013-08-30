On Thursday, Texas State Senator Wendy Davis sent out word that she would not be announcing any plans for her political future before Labor Day, as she had originally promised, because her father is in the hospital. Democrats—who have been hoping the fiery Davis will run for the governor’s mansion ever since her star-making 11-hour filibuster for abortion rights in June—will have to hold their breath a little longer. “I will not be making any official announcement related to my future plans for public office so that I can focus on the continued care and recovery of my father,” Davis said in a statement. “It's my hope that he will be able to join me and my family in the next few weeks when I make a public announcement.”

As I wrote when I heard Davis speak in Washington, D.C., at the beginning of August, she certainly acted like someone gearing up for a big run. Her bipartisan, jobs-centric rhetoric was clearly aimed at broadening her identity, which has been closely linked to reproductive rights ever since her filibuster. “I can say with absolute certainty that I will run for one of two offices, either my state senate seat or the governor,” she said at the time. It’s worth noting that her odds aren’t hugely different in her purple-shading-red senate district than in the state at-large, which hasn’t elected a Democrat in almost two decades.

In lieu of any actual news about Davis, the media spent the last 24 hours making do with a spate of speculation. Here are the most interesting tidbits from the latest bout of Davis mania.

Friends are urging her to run