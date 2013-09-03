With the Democratic primary for New York City mayor now just a week away, the candidate leading in the polls is the one who presents the most direct threat to the wallets of the city’s financial elite. Public advocate Bill de Blasio has framed his campaign as a challenge to the city’s soaring income inequality and has vowed to redress it, by among others things, hiking taxes on families making more than $500,000 to pay for expanded pre-kindergarten classes.

You might expect that the barons of Wall Street would be doing everything in their power to head off this possibility and boost candidates who are more likely to preserve the status quo of the Bloomberg era, such as City Council Speaker Christine Quinn or, on the Republican side, former MTA chairman Joe Lhota. But so far, the race has been notable for the relatively small impact made by Wall Street’s big political donors.

What gives? Are the one-percenters asleep at the switch? Are they confident that de Blasio’s bark will prove worse than his bite? Are they in fact open to some of what he’s talking about?

There may be something to each of these. But the most obvious explanation for the absence of a massive push by the upper crust to stop de Blasio is that it wouldn’t be easy under the city rules.