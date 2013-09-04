To argue that we should act in Syria because of the use of chemical weapons is to assume that other cornered dictators—the worst of the worst—will not use them in the future because the United States entered into conflict with Syria. Even if one assumes that brutal strongmen faced with extinction can be dissuaded from using these horrible weapons, is anyone going to take the lesson from a (limited) American campaign, with weak international support, that chemical weapons can never be used? I doubt it.

What seems more likely is that people will come to the conclusion that America will act against the users of these weapons when it already doesn't like the regime. This is not necessarily a bad lesson—America dislikes some pretty rotten regimes. But the idea that going to war in Syria will massively alter international norms seems pretty weak. Does anyone think if Saudi Arabia, say, develops and uses chemical weapons to put down a revolt a decade from now that the United States would go to war? Of course not. (Hypocrisy is not a reason to avoid action, but massive hypocrisy does mean the messages and signals a country thinks it is sending tend to be muddled.) It's possible that regimes we dislike will hesitate before using these weapons, although that too seems unlikely if those regimes face an existential threat. The possible benefit—i.e. the range of possible bad actors that would be dissuaded by a limited war in Syria—seems awfully small.

Judis's piece, meanwhile, doesn't really explain why the world did not enter into "Hobbesian chaos" when Iraq used chemical weapons in the 1980s, or when the United States ignored genocide and human rights violations all over the world, as it did for decades (and, by necessity, continues to do). Aggressive American foreign policy in the first half of the previous decade didn't deter genocide in Sudan, or Assad's rampage in Syria, or an Iranian crackdown on dissent. I don't quite see why this particular act of American passivity will bring the international order down.

A number of commentators have wondered, specifically, about the message that will be sent to Iran if the United States does not act. (The differing stances taken by the American government towards nuclear weapons in Iran and Pakistan, by the way, provide a similar lesson to would-be proliferators: we are not in favor of blanket nonproliferation, just nonproliferation for countries we do not like.) I suppose it is possible that Iran will see our lack of action as a sign of weakness and speed up its development of weapons. But, as many neoconservatives have been arguing (convincingly, I think) for years now, almost nothing short of force will dissuade Iran from acquiring nukes, largely because the country sees developing a nuclear capacity as being in its self-interest. That's one reason why some of the concern out of Israel makes little sense, considering that hawkish Israelis have been warning for a decade that only force will work with Iran. Now, all of a sudden, American weakness will mean the mullahs get less risk-averse!

These caveats do not mean that acting in Syria is a mistake, especially if America could really alter the humanitarian situation on the ground. And it is certainly possible that attacking Assad will deter him from using chemical weapons on a much larger scale. But if we are going to act to enforce international norms, and to "send signals," we should be more confident about what signals we are actually sending, and be certain that those signals will have a big impact on future behavior.