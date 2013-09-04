Many of these people are promoting a picture, and maybe looking for another. But they come because it is Telluride, because they meet old friends there, because they like to hike and fish and because there is always the chance that Michael Pollan will go out picking wild mushrooms so that Alice Waters can cook them with a simple pasta. And here’s the point: These people come because Telluride does not tell them in advance what it will show. So we make that laborious journey to a place of uncertain weather, cancelled flights, and the chance of nose bleeds, sunburn and the need to take a breather if you’re walking up hill. That uncertainty is the Telluride tradition until the first day when guests receive a program—and a program that will be added to in a few days by sneak events, like the documentary, Salinger (as in J.D.), and 12 Years a Slave.

Put that way, Telluride can sound like an arty picnic, but that’s not nearly adequate to the real thing. In the last several years, Telluride just happens to have had the American premieres of pictures that went on to win Best Picture Oscars—Slumdog Millionaire, The King’s Speech, and Argo, and that record could be extended this year, though whether with All is Lost or 12 Years a Slave or Nebraska is part of the guessing game. Distributors and business people know that history, too, and that’s a reason why they are happy to send their jewels up to 9,000 feet, without publicity or privileged circumstances, but sure that word-of-mouth often starts at Telluride. The films play in the 230-seat Opera House, in several other venues, and the great open-air arena named for Abel Gance, or in the new state-of-the art theatre, the Werner Herzog. Herzog—the person—seldom misses a Telluride, and he characterizes its easy way of putting mainstream and independents—from Hollywood, Iran, Cuba, and Russia—side by side, as well as the urge to play something as futuristic as Gravity (in which George Clooney and Sandra Bullock are lost in space) and as venerable as He Who Gets Slapped, a Lon Chaney melodrama from 1924, which is now accompanied by a live score delivered by the magnificent Alloy Orchestra. There are things at Telluride, such as no other festival imagines: This year, perhaps, it was an eleven-minute version of the Zapruder film from Dallas on November 22, 1963, repeated, slowed, and done in horrific close-ups, while Don DeLillo read a passage from his novel, Underworld, in which several characters watch a bootleg copy of the Zapruder film.

The pied piper for this parade is Tom Luddy, 70 this year, one of the original founders of Telluride, along with James Card, Bill and Stella Pence, and now one of three festival directors, along with Julie Huntsinger and Gary Meyer. Luddy was director of the Pacific Film Archive at Berkeley, California, he was in charge of special projects at Francis Coppola’s Zoetrope, and he has produced films as varied as Barbet Schroeder’s Barfly, Paul Schrader’s Mishima, and Norman Mailer’s Tough Guys Don’t Dance. He has played golf with Akira Kurosawa, organized the revival of Abel Gance’s Napoleon, and managed to make Telluride both impromptu and efficient. Of course, he has had help over the years from luminaries like Roger Ebert and Pierre Rissient, Bill Everson, and Bertrand Tavernier, as well as a thousand volunteers. He has the historical knowledge and the taste of a great programmer—to be expected at a film festival. But he has the self-effacing generosity that means hundreds of people in the picture business all have stories of how Luddy altered their lives with an introduction, a meeting or an invitation to Telluride. For years, he had the spirit and energy of youth so that it’s not too easy to believe he’s 70. But he is, and he has reached a point at which his achievement is written for all time on the screen and in the thundery radiance of the mountains at Telluride. But perhaps it is time to be inscribed on an honorary Oscar. No one deserves it more.

David Thomson is a film critic for The New Republic.