Whether it is Jimmy Carter watching more than four hundred movies in the White House cinema or Barack Obama telling people that the flamboyant killer Omar on HBO’s “The Wire” is his favorite character, presidents have long engaged with pop culture. Below is a brief list—adapted from What Jefferson Read, Ike Watched, and Obama Tweeted: 200 Years of Popular Culture in the White House—on how to avoid some of the perils of pop culture. For previous excerpts, see here, here, here, and here.

1) The Subtlety Rule: What you do read and watch should be communicated subtly. It will gain momentum and attention on its own. You are not running Oprah’s book club, so keep the fiction to a minimum.

2) The Law of HBO and Showtime: Know what critics and the opinion elite watch. They are not the same shows that the rest of the populace watches, so adjust your message carefully.

3) The Criticize and be Criticized Rule: If you attack artists or celebrities, you empower them to attack you. Be indirect, not ham-fisted. If you don’t like the message of The Dark Knight, praise Catwoman.