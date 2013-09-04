The Secretary of Explaining Stuff is back on the job. On Wednesday, former President Bill Clinton gave a speech about Obamacare—why it was necessary, how it will work, and what it will do in the future. The speech itself was typical Clinton: It started about 25 minutes late, ran for nearly an hour, and was full of policy detail. Yes, he cited the Rand Corporation and the Commonwealth Fund. Most important, though, Clinton explained why those details mattered—to the taxpaying public, to businesses, and to individual Americans.

It’s safe to assume it’s not the last time Clinton will have something to say on the subject. And lord knows he’s earned the right. Twenty years ago, Clinton was attempting to get his own health care reform proposal through Congress. The plan was better than most people now remember, and the launch Clinton gave it, in a nationally televised address to Congress, was actually among the more widely praised speeches in recent memory. And still it wasn’t enough to win congressional support. Partly that was because Clinton made strategic errors, and partly that was because allies hadn’t laid a strong political foundation for reform. But another big factor was the brutally effective opposition, which overwhelmed every argument Clinton made with two or three counterarguments of its own. Some were true, some weren’t, but together they helped to obscure the big picture—making it even more difficult for Clinton and his allies to succeed.

With help from Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid, and outside advocates of reform, Obama was able to do what Clinton could not: Sign a comprehensive health care bill into law. But the political environment, if anything, has deteriorated. These days, the focus is on implementing reform, not passing it. But every day Obamacare critics go on the attack, warning about negative consequences they say the law will have or is already having—and agitating for its repeal or at least its defunding. As in 1993 and 1994, some of the claims critics make are true. Some are not. But the deluge of stories about glitches and delays and side-effects make it nearly impossible to have a broader argument—about the basic trade-offs of the law and whether they are worthwhile. As surely as advocates focus on its upsides, critics focus on the downsides—and almost nobody puts the two together.

It should be one conversation, starting with very real costs Obamacare imposes. Wealthy people are paying higher taxes. Most of the health care industry is dealing with declining reimbursements from government. Insurers and employers face tighter regulations. Starting next year, some individuals and small businesses that already have insurance will have to pay substantially higher premiums. These things are given. Other effects are just materializing: It appears, for example, that some employers really are limiting the hours of part-time workers, in order to avoid paying for employee health insurance. It's a tiny percentage of the workforce, but in such a large country even a small percentage equals a lot of people. Just today, Investor Daily’s Jed Graham had a new article on the reports so far.