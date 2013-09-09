It’s not just personalities that irk critics. Manjoo, who is at work on a book about Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Apple, points out that it makes sense that tech hate, at least as measured through Internet comment sections, has begun to pick up as those companies have grown. These former startups are now just more stylish, casual corporations with shareholders to think of. (It’s the Man in the Grey Flannel Hoodie these days.) Tech companies are becoming an inescapable part of our lives. We interact with them in ways we can't avoid, Manjoo says. The resentment that was formerly directed at then-ubiquitous Microsoft has faded. Now, says Manjoo, “People are very suspicious about Amazon in particular because it's tied up with their physical world in a way Apple and Google aren’t.” For those already inclined to dislike that kind of corporatism, this year’s revelations that many of the biggest tech companies are sharing their private data with the government only magnifies their distrust.

“The things got rusty, the newness wore off, and the anxiety set in,” the Atlantic’s Alexis Madrigal said in an email. In other words, any mature industry will attract its share of critics. And, in a weird way, Wall Street’s collapse helped tech buy a few years of goodwill. TechCrunch’s Alexia Ttotsis pointed back to 2008, when tech “was positioned as bright shining light in dismal economy”—as it is now in floundering Greece, for instance. Now that tech has matured, there’s an inevitable backlash, which Tsotsis has written about. “People’s natural inclinations to disrupt accumulation of wealth are now focused on the tech industry,” she told me. “If we're looking at sentiment analysis,” she added, referring to the latest iteration of Valleywag—a highly critical look at the culture of Silicon Valley— “since when is there a market for negative posts about tech men?” That market has probably grown, roughly, in tandem with tech valuations.

Not everyone agrees that this is new, or particular to 2013. Sarah Lacy, the founder of PandoDaily and one of tech’s most vocal defenders (and one of Valleywag’s most frequent targets), told me that “Anytime the Valley is perceived to be doing well there’s a backlash.” She argued, too, that the amount of money in the tech world is dramatically overblown in the coverage. “It’s a small percentage of people who are actually rich,” she says. “Most people are on startup salaries and will never make any money from their company … It’s a twisting and distorting of reality that I think is tied to the Occupy thing,” she added, referring to the 2011 Occupy Wall Street movement. “People really want to be mad at people who are 1 percenters.”

Lacy doesn’t think that, outside a group of vocal critics on an increasing number of sites, there is really all that much hate for tech in America. Although the way she described the reaction to the aftermath of the last tech crash in terms that sounded to me an awful lot like the wake of the subprime mortgage crash (“you had a lot of real everyday people who were invested in these things and when the bottom fell out underneath it, there was just a sense of rage and just being cheated”) but denied that tech was in any way like Wall Street. “We’re nowhere near that scale [of backlash] at all,” she said, citing letters she gets from “kids sitting in the back of the classroom in Omaha somewhere in middle America” who want to work in tech.

Lacy is right in at least one sense. Americans, broadly, don’t hate the tech world in critical masses. Gallup data shows, in fact, that “the computer industry” remains the most popular one with Americans, while “Internet” companies are the fourth-most popular. Banking, along with oil/gas and the federal government, is among the bottom three on the list. It makes sense. After all, people love their iPhones and the Internet. At least for now, that matters more than any negative coverage they might be reading of tech bros on their mobile browser.

Noreen Malone is a staff writer at The New Republic. Follow her at @NoreenMalone.