You have to be recruited—as Newman told me, “I don’t take just anyone off the street.” Newman says he gets all his interns via “referral” from other big names in the anti-abortion movement, or meets them at the annual Students for Life conference, where he is often asked to speak. Many past interns, including Bud and Tara Shaver, started out with a Christian youth group called Survivors of the Abortion Holocaust, which Newman co-founded, or were “coming up the ranks of the pro-life movement” working with another organization. There is no written application for the internship, just an interview with Newman.

“I have to understand your commitment level,” he says. “I’m not going to waste my time and spend several months training you if you’re just going to go home and do nothing.” The interview is also supposed to determine “that you have some common sense as it relates to action. If you’re just going to play on Facebook all day and post ‘bumper sticker theology,’ as I put it, you can do that without my help. But if you seriously want to commit your time and energy to ending abortion, I’ll train you how to do that.”

What kind of questions will be in the interview?

“It’s the standard set of questions, like, ‘Why are you pro-life?’ and ‘What makes you interested in the plight of the pre-born child?’ The other question I ask them is, ‘Do you think we can win?’ Because if you don’t think we can win, I don’t want to talk to you. I can’t change your mind on that. I also ask, ‘Do you think we are winning?’ ‘How soon do you think we can abolish abortion in America?’ Because I’m an optimist. The person that thinks they can’t do anything won’t do anything.” (Newman told me he expects legal abortion to be a thing of the past in America by 2018.)

Who is a strong candidate?