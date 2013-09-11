New York City mayoral candidate Bill de Blasio threw a raucous victory party Tuesday night as the numbers from the day came in and he appeared extremely close to winning 40 percent of the Democratic primary. If it turns out de Blasio broke 40, it will immediately set up a November 5 contest against newly crowned Republican nominee Joe Lhota. (The Board of Elections will do a recount.)

At worst, de Blasio defeated second-place Bill Thompson, the former comptroller, by a significant 14 points in a crowded field, and will face him in an October 1 run-off that earlier polls, exit polls, and common sense all suggest de Blasio would win. At best, he won the right to bear the Democratic standard. But his speech, which began shortly before midnight, made no reference to the other candidates or indeed to the question of whether there would be a run-off; he referred only to the campaign’s “next stage.” (As of early Wednesday morning, de Blasio had won 40.20 percent to Thompson’s 26.03 percent with 98 percent of precincts counted. City Council Speaker Christine Quinn—considered the frontrunner until a month ago, if not more recently—conceded, having pulled in a relatively paltry 15.52 percent. Former Rep. Anthony Weiner also conceded and also gave a reporter the middle finger. Right back ‘atcha, guy.)

De Blasio accurately credited his “unapologetically progressive alternative” for his success. Left unsaid is to whom de Blasio represents an unapologetically progressive alternative: three-term Mayor Michael Bloomberg. (A new, must-read New York Times article lays out how deeply thought-out the plan for such an alternative to Bloomberg was.) He reiterated his battle-tested “Tale of Two Cities” message of inequality. And anticipating attacks he is likely to face in the general election, he added a dose of something that felt almost presidential: In response to criticisms that some of his plans are a bit too far-reaching or too difficult to enact, he retorted that nothing is too far-reaching or too difficult for the five boroughs. Call it Bill de Blasio’s New York exceptionalism.

The party was held at an unconventional location as far as these things go: Not a lower Manhattan ballroom or bar, but Bell House, a hip event space in the Gowanus section of Brooklyn, a neighborhood where not all the warehouses have yet been converted (and the ones that have host things like Brooklyn Art Space, which sits across 7th Street from Bell House). It is not far from the de Blasios’ Park Slope home and just outside de Blasio’s old City Council district. Outside was a promised block party, complete with food trucks—popular options including lobster rolls and pizza made in a wood-burning stove on wheels—and an outdoor viewing option. A play for the hipster vote? Let’s call it a play for the Brownstone Brooklyn vote. When the de Blasios arrived a little after 10, the candidate gave a brief peroration to the gathering outside, which surely numbered more than one hundred. “I heard there was a little block party,” he said, “and I had to come over.”