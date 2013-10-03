All is Lost (directed by J.C. Chandor)

A thursday afternoon, late in August, in southwestern Colorado. It has rained and it will rain again. That “it” here, the weather, has a mind of its own, generous but perilous, too, because it can change so fast. The mud is dusky red. The air is thick and sour, like horseradish. Outside the small town, in hay meadows, a man is exercising two black Labrador dogs. They stretch out in the light like race horses before Muybridge had proved the tucking up of legs in animal locomotion, and then they turn over and roll in the damp grass. At two hundred yards you can feel their delight. Will the film we are waiting for be as lyrical and unrestrained?

We are in Telluride, on the first afternoon of its fortieth film festival. The movie is set to start at 3:30, but pass-holders have been arriving since noon to be sure of getting in to see All Is Lost. That’s an odd title for such a mood of expectation. By two o’clock there are four hundred of us in obedient files under white canvas awnings, in case it rains. That’s a kind gesture, but it does build the oppressive warmth. We are waiting to get in to the first ever public screening at the Werner Herzog Theater.

This is a magnificent addition to the Telluride venues, beautifully designed and with one of the best sound systems you will ever hear (thanks to Meyer Sound). But this is Telluride, a town that cannot support ten theaters for more than one long weekend. So the Herzog Theater was once a beat-up hockey rink and it will go back to that status in a few days. But for the moment, this astonishing technological creation is the vision of Julie Huntsinger—she, Tom Luddy, and Gary Meyer are the directors of the Telluride festival. She insisted that the Herzog could be built. She dug up the money and we have come. It is absolutely appropriate that it should be named after Werner Herzog, not just a regular at the festival and its abiding friend, but a man whose mind is filled with wild people as delirious with liberty as any black Labs. Herzog exists for the impossible challenge, and the hope of art at the end of life’s ragged tether. Still, a corner of this new wonderful building should be kept as the Julie Huntsinger Chapel. Arts management needs every bit as much insane resolve as artistic production.

Telluride is founded on the kind of obsession and the defiance of common sense that marks not just Herzog and Huntsinger but the hundreds of us waiting for 3:30. Some call this the best film festival in the world; other festivals are quietly proud to be included in that thought. And yet for forty years Telluride has been a celebration of cinema just as the medium and its world have been faltering, changing, and even dying. This year the festival is dedicated to four people who were held dear at Telluride, but who died in 2013—Les Blank, the documentary filmmaker drawn to music, dreams, and pungent foods; George Gund, benefactor, enthusiast, hockey-mad; Donald Richie, writer and scholar on Japanese cinema; and Roger Ebert, superb popularizer, eternally brave and beloved. Errol Morris’s new film at Telluride, The Unknown Known (about Donald Rumsfeld), is dedicated to Ebert—Rummy is lucky to get in on that act. But the cineastes of the 1970s who created Telluride and made it as grand as the surrounding mountains are passing.