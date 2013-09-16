There were plenty of reasons to oppose Larry Summers’s nomination to the Fed, which had seemed inevitable for much of the past few months, before Summers abruptly withdrew from consideration on Sunday. There’s Summers’s famously polarizing intellectual style, which made him a lousy fit for the consensus-driven (and hyper-transparent) Fed. There’s the corrosive boys’ club dynamic that appears to have made him the front-runner for the job. There are the arguably superior credentials of his top rival for the post, current vice chairman Janet Yellen.

All of these dynamics helped array the Senate math against Summers—most recently on Friday, when Montana’s Jon Tester became the fourth Banking Committee Democrat to either announce or signal their opposition. But to see the real reason a Summers’s nomination was doomed, look no further than the fourth paragraph of a letter some 20 Senate Democrats sent President Obama back in July, ostensibly to tout Yellen’s candidacy. “Our nation needs a chairman with a solid record as a bank regulator,” the senators wrote, before praising her “independence, intellectual rigor, and willingness to challenge conventional wisdom regarding deregulation.” Translation: Yellen isn’t a Wall Street tool, unlike that other guy in the running.

It’s a bit strange to say that the world’s top economic policymaking job may not even have been the most important thing at stake in the fight over Larry Summer’s candidacy for Fed chair, but it’s likely that this was the case. In reality, the Summers fight was the first fully-engaged Obama-era battle over the future of the Democratic Party—not just over its economic philosophy, but its whole economic constituency.

The fight has been brewing since the immediate aftermath of the financial crisis in 2008. Having won the Democratic nomination as a liberal reformer—and an opponent of the Clinton-dominated Washington establishment—Barack Obama provoked outrage among a number of Senate Democrats when he entrusted his economic policymaking to a team of Clinton veterans, led by Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner and Summers himself. One Democratic Senator called up Obama and pleaded that the Clintonites had been too close to Wall Street during the 90s, insisting to the President-elect that “Cats don’t change their stripes.” A senior Democratic Senate aide told me that several senators were bubbling over with rage toward Summers in January 2009, as he lobbied them to make the second tranche of bailout money available to the administration. They blamed Summers for many of the Clinton-era deregulatory efforts that helped cause the crisis. During one meeting of senators around this time, John Kerry thundered, “Why the hell should I listen to Larry Summers?” according to the aide, who was present. Several other senators chimed in in agreement.