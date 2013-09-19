But his move, as Koblin also noted, was not really about the Times. In fact, at the Times, Beck was to be transitioning to a national beat anyway. It was about changes at Bleacher Report, he said. “My perceptions of Bleacher Report probably were like a lot of people’s,” he noted. “It was, ‘Oh that’s the site with all the slide shows and top ten lists.’” But, he continued, “This was just a really intriguing opportunity to get in on the ground floor of a new era for the Bleacher Report. The site’s existed for six years, but this is clearly a different direction they’re taking now under Turner.”

“The important point here is not what Bleacher Report has been, it’s what Bleacher Report is becoming,” he added.

The temptation here is to throw in a Nate Silver reference (oops) and to paint a pattern of Times sports-desk attrition (National Football League writer Judy Battista left for NFL Network over the summer), but this is not a great reading of what happened. “Howard was phenomenal for us. He left on great terms—because he’s a huge talent and a seriously good man,” Times sports editor Jason Stallman emailed. “He just got an offer he couldn’t refuse. The Bleacher Report is apparently throwing a lot of money at this new effort, and clearly they figured that tapping talent from The New York Times would help give them credibility.” He added, “We’ll just do what we’ve always done when this happens—we’ll hire another major talent very soon and our basketball coverage will shine.”

Beck declined to comment on the role money played in his decision. But he did describe his new job as “multimedia,” encompassing Bleacher Report video and podcasts—and, though he declined to comment on this too, perhaps roles on both TNT and NBA TV, a cable channel backed jointly by TNT and the NBA. “I believe those opportunities will be there—I’m hopeful those opportunities will be there,” he said. (Will TNT start a “Pardon the Interruption”-type show featuring Beck and Charles Barkley? I mean, shouldn’t they?) It seems likely, in other words, that he is getting a significant raise.

The family-controlled, relatively small, and disproportionately prestigious New York Times Company has an established track record of not being able to pay some of its more talented journalists what the going market rate might be. Sometimes, these journalists leave; sometimes, they stay, effectively taking a pay cut in exchange for the halo that comes with working for the Times. “I don’t think there’s any diminishment whatsoever,” Beck said when asked about the Times’s reputation. “And that was one of the tough things about leaving, was knowing I was giving up that cachet, but for the challenge of trying to establish a cachet for someplace new.”