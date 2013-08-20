What the Times SHOULD do next: Move the Sunday magazine into the newsroom. Fold it into the MacGuffin, or vice versa. If the paper believes so strongly in this sort of content, broadly defined, why not just build one excellent magazine operation to publish lush features for the website and mobile apps, curate the most magazine-y digital content from other desks, and put out a Sunday print edition? Setting up dueling fiefdoms, as the paper risks doing with Hugo Lindgren’s existing magazine and the newsroom’s Untitled Sifton Project, is so old Times.

4. CUT THE DAILY EDITORIALS. DO YOU EVEN READ THEM?

The facts on the ground: The Opinion pages have a staff of roughly 50 that is responsible for the bulk of the “Sunday Review” and the two-page opinion spread that runs daily. About one-third of those 14 weekly pages consists of editorials and “Notebooks” and “Observers,” the bulk of which are written by a twelve-person conclave staffed by veterans who very likely cost a few million in payroll.

What the Times SHOULD do next: It can’t fire Maureen Dowd or David Brooks (or insert your least-favorite op-ed columnist here). Hate-reading drives traffic, and the conversation. But the paper need not invest so heavily in anonymous editorials that—with rare exceptions—would not be widely missed.





5. FIND YOUR NEXT NATE SILVER. (HINT: HE ALREADY WORKS FOR YOU.)

The facts on the ground: The paper is not set up to outbid the likes of ESPN, the $40 billion Disney subsidiary to which Silver decamped. (It is telling that Thompson is said to have been less invested in keeping him than Abramson was.) At the same time, it can’t afford to lose out on his interstellar traffic numbers.“It’s not a blemish,” said one Times editor, summing up the feelings of many at the paper, “but it’s certainly a bummer.”

What the Times SHOULD do next: “What the Times does best is pull back the curtain on politics,” says politics editor Carolyn Ryan. “But clearly Silver demonstrated that our readers also crave a sophisticated understanding of numbers and trends and what they say about the electorate right now, and somebody who can present that in a way that is both accessible and smart.” Another such somebody: David Leonhardt. The Washington bureau chief is a Pulitzer-winning economics writer with a reporter’s chops and an engineer’s mind (which is to say, he does not have the ideal bureau-chief personality). He’s already writing articles expertly and empirically analyzing health care reform, abortion, and inequality. In 2004, he wrote a column called “Keeping Score” about sports analytics. This is a no-brainer.





6. GIVE DAVID CARR ... SOMETHING. MILK THE BRANDS YOU'VE GOT.

The facts on the ground: “The importance of Grantland as a successful precedent was very important to me,” Silver said last month, explaining his decision to leave by reference to Bill Simmons’s ESPN-hosted magazine. The only thing vaguely like it in the Times universe is Andrew Ross Sorkin’s DealBook. This shortage hurts the Times in today’s Internet media economy, in which mini-empires built around distinct voices (such as Ezra Klein’s Wonkblog at The Washington Post) can give a larger outlet separate channels through which to attract both readers and rising talent.

What the Times SHOULD do next: Build some of those “successful precedents” and become home to the Silvers and Sorkins and Kleins of the future. As a full-time media columnist, part-time culture feature writer, sometime magazine contributor, occasional unofficial Times spokesman, and all-around Twitter savant, Carr is a smart candidate for this bet. Give him his own small crew, and turn them loose on an old-school New York Observer, mixing media- and entertainment-industry reporting and commentary with vaguely edgy cultural coverage. Then try the same with, say, Tara Parker-Pope and her Well blog.

7. DON'T SWEAT THE ATTRITION. ELITISM IS YOUR FRIEND.

The facts on the ground: Obviously not every Times staffer is happy with every management decision. But collectively I heard from newsroom sources a genuinely anachronistic and genuinely valuable loyalty to the broader enterprise not found at an outfit like ESPN—or Bloomberg, Reuters, or The Huffington Post, to cite other places that have poached its staffers in recent years. This sentiment (sentimentality?) enables the Times to retain ace journalists who work for less-than-market value in exchange for the privilege of knowing that, as Sifton put it, “your last name here is ‘New York Times.’”

What the Times SHOULD do next: See previous entries! Times journalism is expensive. But it’s also the perk that keeps its practitioners at the paper, doing the kind of reporting that sustains the brand, which keeps readers paying for subscriptions, which help pay for more ambitious work. It’s not exactly an innovate-or-die situation for the paper. It’s more like: Innovate or find yourself a Bezos—who might tinker more drastically than you’d like.

Marc Tracy is a staff writer at The New Republic.

An earlier version referred to the "editorial board" when it should have referred to "the Opinion pages."