“It’s obviously a very, very small town,” Leibovich said. “This is all sort of a piece of the political-media class all swimming in the same fishbowl of elite schools and privileged environments.” So it’s not surprising, he said, that “the Obama administration has become a full employment service” for the next generation of that elite insider class.

It’s not just the White House that works this way. Unpaid internships have come increasingly under fire since Fox Searchlight Pictures interns Eric Glatt and Alexander Footman sued the company in 2011 and won the suit this summer. Federal District Court judge William H. Pauley III ruled in favor of the interns and called for companies to adhere to Department of Labor requirements for unpaid interns. Under those guidelines, an internship must be for the benefit and education of the intern, and the intern must not be helping the employer’s work. But those rules don’t apply to the government. According to Ross Perlin, the author of Intern Nation, Congress and the White House rely heavily on unpaid labor.

A recently launched operation called the Fair Pay Campaign aims to bring attention to the White House’s failure to pay its interns. Mikey Franklin, the campaign’s founder, said the White House is just the first target in his crusade against the rise of the unpaid internship. “It’s an obvious place to start,” he said, because the White House should be a model for the rest of the country. “It’s a particularly egregious case.”

“Internships turn even more on nepotism and personal connections than regular jobs do,” said Perlin. “To my knowledge, not a single politician at the national level has stepped up and even said ‘I’m going to pay all my interns.’ No one has stepped up and made this an issue. They take [interns] for granted….It’s something they want to use as a way to do favors for people.”

It’s not exactly clear, however, that paying political interns would change this dynamic. Beyond remuneration, there are obstacles of access: Members of the elite class are more likely to know about and apply to fancy internships.

And if the pay changed but the employees did not, the whole process might be even more unseemly. “I think it’s easier for [the White House not to pay its interns] optically,” Leibovich said. “If they were paid, [this] would be more damning.” Onlookers would be up in arms about the White House exacerbating social stratification, and paying the beneficiaries along the way.

As things are, the only benefit is an internship for which self-made kids are celebrated as heroes in hometown newspapers across the country. But for some of the interns, the gig is par for the course; when you can afford to go without pay, it’s just another notch on the resume.