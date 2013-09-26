This afternoon, Politico reported that Texas State Senator Wendy Davis, a Democrat who attracted national attention for filibustering a bill restricting access to abortion, will run for governor in 2014. A Davis candidacy will surely thrill Democrats and reignite dreams of turning the Lone Star state “blue,” but don’t kid yourself: Davis is doomed.

Demographic changes might eventually break the Republican siege of those poor liberals in Austin. But for now, there isn’t a pathway to victory for progressive Texas Democrats. Obama lost by 16 points last November, despite favorable turnout and demographic trends. It’s even tougher for Democrats in an off-year, when non-white and young voters are unusually likely to stay home. In 2014, the white share of the electorate might increase to about 62 percent, up from 58 percent in 2012.

As a result, Davis starts behind President Obama. It’s tough to chart a road forward for there. To begin with, it’s hard to imagine Davis making huge gains over Obama’s performance with black or Hispanic voters, especially if we're considering turnout. So that means the preponderance of Davis’ gains will need to come from Texas whites.

It is difficult to overstate how hard it will be for Davis to assemble the requisite number of white voters. Last November, Obama might not have even received 20 percent of the Texas white vote. To win, Davis will probably need to approach the mid-thirties.