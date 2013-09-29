Rush (directed by Ron Howard)

On the highways where 55 mph prevails, where drivers must wear safety belts, not use a cell phone, not be intoxicated, must not be having sex with anyone in the front seat, must have a license, insurance, not to mention a parking spot, here we go with Rush (Ron Howard’s new film). In that one word, all the discipline is sucked out in the slipstream, and reckless excitement is worshipped yet again. Driving is as practical and mechanical as it should be, hedged in by legality, carbon footprints, staying one side of the road or another, and GPS. But driving is fantasy, too; it’s being lost and driving all the faster. There are nearly as many automobiles in America as handguns—that essential measure of dementia. But whereas guns tend to be blunt instruments, ugly deciders, necessary lead-shots, we all rejoice in the culture that knows the car is us! It’s the gas pedal—the very outlawry we crave in life.

Is it an accident that moving film and moving cars arrived so close together in our history? Los Angeles was able to expand because the car and the new highways became an essential technology—one that was quickly celebrated in the wild car chases of the Keystone Cops. The link between the agony we feel on finding a dent in our wing and the release that comes from seeing multiple pile-ups, explosions, and submersions in the ocean is sublime. Take your pick: Thelma and Louse going off the cliff; Gene Hackman in The French Connection, determined to save New York by destroying its traffic control; the car and its corpse slowly entering the primeval mud in Psycho; an L.A. bus that cannot slow down; and Steve McQueen in Bullitt making it clear that San Francisco was just a pinball machine.

McQueen was greedy for sex and money, but I’m not sure that either had the charge of cars. There’s an iconic shot in The Getaway, in which McQueen also starred, where he is lounging on a bed with Ali McGraw and many dirty, tattered bank notes. Still, I suspect McQueen would have been happier with the kind of red Ferrari you can take to bed with you. He did insist on doing a race-car movie, Le Mans, and it suffers from a limitation that affects all such films: little men inside cars and protective helmets are not too vivid or visible as sources of emotion.

In 1976, there was a "duel"—the focus of Rush—between two apparently opposite drivers: the wild man James Hunt from Britain (an Oliver Reed type) and the taciturn Austrian, Nicki Lauda (Rutger Hauer perhaps). Lauda crashed and nearly burned to death. With a plastic face, he drove on, and the two men became friends as much as rivals. It was also a moment in which race-car drivers were every bit the high-octane, right-stuff macho figures that astronauts had failed to be. They drove beautifully and behaved terribly—better than its opposite? Gone were the days (pre-war and into the ’50s) when romantic champions drove in open cockpits, with silk scarves at their necks—Juan Fangio, Alberto Ascari, and all the way to Stirling Moss, who was the cross-over in British driving between James Bond adventurers and auto geniuses like Jim Clark and Jackie Stewart.