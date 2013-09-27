It is possibly the most cynically dishonest of all the claims being made against the Affordable Care Act: that members of Congress and their staff are being “exempted” from the law. In fact, almost the opposite is the case: Capitol Hill has, for purely political reasons, been roped into the law. Back when the law was being drafted, Sen. Chuck Grassley, the Iowa Republican, proposed an amendment requiring that members of Congress and their staff be required to get their coverage in the new “exchanges” being created by the law. This made little sense – the exchanges are intended for individuals without employer-provided health insurance and small businesses, not for people already covered by large employers. But Democrats went along with Grassley’s demand to deprive Republicans of a talking point. Only later did Congress confront the consequences of this politically motivated amendment: The law forced members and Hill staff to buy coverage in the exchanges, but did not provide for a way for their employer – the government – to continue paying the lion’s share of the cost, as most other large employers do. Hill staff were going to be stuck with vastly higher health insurance costs – that is, a big pay cut.

To fix this unanticipated consequence, the Obama administration finagled a workaround so that the federal government would continue picking up roughly the same proportion of the tab for Hill employees’ coverage, while still requiring them to buy coverage on the exchanges. Obamacare critics brazenly seized on this as a “carve-out” from the law. Leading the charge was the Wall Street Journal editorial page, which railed against Congress’ “ad-libbed decision, at the 11th hour and on the basis of no legal authority, to create a special exemption for themselves from the ObamaCare health coverage that everybody else is mandated to buy.” This is absurd – “everybody else” is not mandated to buy ObamaCare health coverage – tens of millions of people already covered by their employers are going to keep that coverage; the singular treatment of the Hill was the requirement that it give up its coverage and go into Obamacare.

I found this quite depressing – as much as I know to expect a hard conservative edge from the Journal editorial page, I also know that its Pulitzer-winning health care writer, Joseph Rago, knows the issue well enough to be aware that this “exemption” line is utter bunk, which makes its propagation far more depressing than if it were coming from true know-nothings.

However, my demoralization on this score has been somewhat lifted by a deus ex machina of sorts: one Richard D. Quinn, of Verona, N.J., who has now twice written letters to the Journal to call out their intellectually dishonest trouble-making for what it is. First came this: