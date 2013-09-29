On Wednesday, LGBT activist Alexey Davydov was supposed to take part in a protest against the Sochi Olympics but had to go to the hospital instead. Last night, he slipped into a coma. This morning, he was gone.

Before he was an LGBT activist, though, Davydov, who was 36, had been a democracy activist with the liberal umbrella group Solidarnost. It was in this capacity that he was arrested, in 2011, at a meager protest to defend Russians' rights to free assembly, and, in the process, had his arm so severely broken that he required a month's stay in the hospital. Davydov, a diabetic who was on dialysis, contracted an infection which led to kidney failure, his friends say. By the end, his health was so frail that, on a recent visit to Voronezh to protest gay discrimination there, a bout of food poisoning sent him into his first coma.

The police did not kill Davydov, in other words, but they sure didn't help.

About a month ago, I interviewed Davydov for a story on what life was like for gay Russians after Putin signed a series of strange, medieval anti-gay laws. Davydov, who spoke quickly and softly, was not interested in telling me the story of his coming out to his family and friends; he wanted to tell me what he was doing about the laws.