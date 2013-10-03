“We're not going to be disrespected," Rep. Marlin Stutzman (R-Ind.) told The Washington Examiner. "We have to get something out of this. And I don't know what that even is."

Out of the kindness of our hearts, some suggested things to get out of this:





1) For John Boehner, a carton of Virginia Slims Menthol and a case of 2010 merlot from Bedell Cellars, which, according to the New York Times, “may ultimately outshine the charming 2009 merlot, which was served at the Congressional lunch in the Capitol after President Obama’s public inauguration.”





2) For Tom Graves of Georgia, leader of the defund-Obamacare caucus, a clean credit record to make up for his recent co-default on a $2.2 million bank loan.