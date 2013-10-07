Rep. John Fleming

“Obamacare is the most dangerous piece of legislation ever passed in Congress.”

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin

"The America I know and love is not one in which my parents or my baby with Down Syndrome will have to stand in front of Obama’s ‘death panel’ so his bureaucrats can decide, based on a subjective judgment of their ‘level of productivity in society,’ whether they are worthy of health care. Such a system is downright evil."

Maine Gov. Paul LePage

“We the people have been told there is no choice. You must buy health insurance or pay the new Gestapo—the IRS…Now that Congress can use the taxation power of the federal government to compel behavior or lack thereof, what’s next? More taxes if we don’t drive Toyota Priuses or if we eat too much junk food or maybe even pea soup?”

Idaho State Sen. Sheryll Nuxoll

“The insurance companies are creating their own tombs. Much like the Jews boarding the trains to concentration camps, private insurers are used by the feds to put the system in place because the federal government has no way to set up the exchange.”

Rep. Steve King

“If Obamacare is ever implemented and enforced, we will never recover from it. It is an unconstitutional takings (sic) of God-given American liberty.”

Rep. Ted Yoho

“[I]t’s a racist tax and I thought I might need to get to a sun tanning booth so I can come out and say I’ve been disenfranchised because I got taxed because of the color of my skin.”

Glenn Beck

“This is the end of prosperity in America forever, if this passes. This is the end of America as you know it.”

Sen.Tom Coburn

“I have a message for you: You’re going to die sooner…When you restrict the ability of the primary care givers in this country to do what is best for their senior patients, what you are doing is limiting their life expectancy.”

Former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum

“I am a little bit of a student of history and I’ve seen what that, I believe, final death knell will be to America of having government control that very critical aspect of our life, which is access to the care that we need to stay alive.”