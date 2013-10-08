What is groundbreaking about League of Denial, rather, is the cleanness, coherence, and conciseness of the storytelling (at a shade under two hours, it’s a bargain for your time). Plot points include legendary Pittsburgh Steelers center Mike Webster, the first player discovered to have Tau protein on the brain and therefore CTE; the NFL’s longstanding practice of marketing the biggest hits; the NFL’s hastily arranged Mild Traumatic Brain Injury (MTBI) committee, whose fecklessness is summarized by its name and which published more than a dozen papers that, in contradiction of several double-blind studies, purported to show no football-brain damage link; the slow but sure gathering of evidence for the football-brain damage link at Boston University’s Center for the Study of Traumatic Encephalopathy; the NFL’s belated recognition of the problem and its response, which included some rules-tinkering which has done basically nothing to address the repeated sub-concussive hits offensive and defensive linemen sustain on most plays.

These stories are told in the classic “Frontline” style: Deep-voiced narrator, slow pan-ins on interview subjects, occasionally cheesy gimmicks (you can hear a saw as a brain-harvest is described), gruesome details like pictures from Mike Webster’s autopsy. After watching, you want to say you feel like you’ve been hit over the head, only to realize you have just learned how imprecise that cliché is.

I didn’t expect NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to come out looking so good. It’s not that he looks good, objectively. He deflects important questions, including those raised directly by the documentary (with which the NFL and Goodell refused to cooperate). He presides over the class-action settlement that may have foreclosed what would have been a useful discovery. By the end, Goodell’s NFL has implicitly repudiated its prior admissions: “There’s no more acknowledging a link exists,” observes Fainaru-Wada, “there’s: ‘The science is still emerging.’” But Goodell seems okay when compared to his odious predecessor, Paul Tagliabue, who in the 1990s dismissed concussions concerns as the obsession of “pack journalism” and appointed a rheumatologist to lead the league’s investigation (I don’t know what “rheuma-” is Latin or Greek for, but it ain’t brains). And Dr. Ira Casson, the neuropathologist who eventually was put in charge of the NFL’s internal probe, comes across as almost a comic-book villain, who at one point admits there is evidence of a link between brain disease and head trauma in sports—but only in boxing and steeplechase racing. McKee alleges that several league and team doctors were openly sexist when she presented her findings a few years ago at the NFL’s Park Avenue headquarters (a former team doctor denies this).

McKee is one of several compelling talking heads who hammer home the narrative’s implicit points. Hall of Fame linebacker Harry Carson states flatly, “The human body was not created or built to play football.” Steve Young, who stopped playing after a particularly brutal concussion, says, “I worry about my linemen brothers. I worry about my running back brothers.” Reporter Peter Keating argues persuasively that kicking the ball down the road represented victory for a league whose annual revenue now tops $9 billion. “Sure looks like it was just a relentless and endless delaying action,” he alleges. “Year after year after year, at crisis after crisis after crisis, the concussions committee and its members assured the public the league was looking into this. The league never got around to looking at it in any valid way. We’re talking in the year 2013. This committee was founded in 1994. Maybe there should be better evidence by now.”

If this were funny, the punch line would be that Keating is a reporter at ESPN. Ditto the Fainarus. Jane Leavy’s profile appeared on Grantland, an ESPN site. And yesterday, after “Monday Night Football,” Steve Young could be seen opining about the Atlanta Falcons’ prospects on ESPN. Which is proof that ESPN is better than we give it credit for—still a source for fearless criticism of its most important business partner—and worse than we give it credit for—second only to the NFL itself in its self-awareness of the poison it peddles.