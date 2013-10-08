Government employee speech “is a very gray area of the law, and one that’s only gotten darker in recent years,” says Vladeck. “Garcetti really changes the landscape.” He added that a body of whistleblower law protects people who leak information up the internal chain of command, or even to Congress, but doesn’t cover big public reveals like writing a book.

Dodson did not respond to a request for comment on the book itself, but The Washington Post has reported that Senator Chuck Grassley and Representative Darrell Issa, two Republicans who railed against the Obama administration when details on Operation Fast and Furious first emerged, wrote its foreword. “Just because the ATF leadership doesn’t like the content of the book doesn’t mean they should be able to prevent the author from giving his side of the story,” Grassley said this week.

The ACLU’s letter cites an older Supreme Court case, Pickering v. Board of Education (1968), which established that government employees’ rights as citizens must be “balanced against the State's interest in promoting the efficiency of its employees' public services.” Many believe Garcetti “turned [Pickering] on its head,” in the words of Sheldon Nahmod of Chicago-Kent College of Law, but the ACLU disagrees. “Garcetti is a wrench in the works, and we grapple with it all the time,” ACLU attorney Lee Rowland admitted, but she said she doesn’t think that decision applies in Dodson’s case. For one thing, she said, the ATF didn’t summon the Garcetti argument—that it can control Dodson’s speech as it relates to his official duties—when it forbade him from publishing the book. It simply declared that it could “disapprove any outside employment request for any reason” (underline theirs) and added, “This would have a negative impact on morale in the Phoenix FD and would have a detremental effect [sic] on our relationships with DEA and FBI.”

Rowland said “morale” does not outweigh Dodson’s right to free speech. “Fast and Furious has been sliced and diced from every angle,” she said. “Pretty much the only voice we haven’t heard is Agent Dodson’s account.” Rowland added today that the ACLU has already begun a “fruitful conversation” with the ATF.

Of course, Dodson isn’t the first whistleblower to try his hand at writing a memoir. The ACLU’s letter mentions the case of an FBI agent named Robert Wright Jr., who wrote an exposé of an investigation into Hamas in the 1990s. After a nearly decade-long legal battle, a U.S. District Court judge ruled that Wright could publish his book in 2009. By then, as Politico noted, “it was a pyrrhic victory for the agent…since the passage of time appears to have diminished the market for his book.”