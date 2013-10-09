It's always fun to see a reliable old story smartly updated. This time it's the man and woman who are both in the news game, and this time of course it's the TV news game. The slick script is by Joan Didion and John Gregory Dunne, suggested by an Alanna Nash novel, and it gleams with topical reference and knife-edge dialogue—not only non-cliché but anti-cliché. (By far the best Didion-Dunne screenplay so far.) It's called Up Close and Personal (Touchstone), and to ensure that the film belongs to its sub-genre, it has stars. Real stars.

Once they were people like Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell (in His Girl Friday). Here they are Robert Redford and Michelle Pfeiffer, and "it" happens. What is "it"? The invisible magnetic field created between two screen faces? Yes, that's essential. But something else, too. As we watch, the world seems to purr around us. We don't want "it" to end even though we know we're emotionally slumming.

The director, Jon Avnet, is a knowing but uncynical guide: he seems to be enjoying it, too. Avnet began as an Off-Off-Broadway director, but in the film world he has mostly been a producer. His first directing was of Fried Green Tomatoes. His next was The War with Kevin Costner, which I and millions of others missed. Now he revs up to high-tech speed. In one way he has taken the film's title to heart: besides the pacing, which never sags, Avnet works in close so much of the time that we stop thinking in terms of close-ups. They seem the film's natural habitat.

The story? Pfeiffer is a craps dealer in Reno who wants to get into newscasting, makes a demo tape, and sends out dozens of copies. Only one station responds—in Miami. There the news boss is Redford. The click isn't immediate, though we want it to be. He teaches her the job, and the way that she learns teaches him something. Ups follow downs, and so on. She moves to Philadelphia where she encounters a news star (played by Stockard Channing). Redford quits his own job to come help Pfeiffer. Still more knots are tied and untangled, and a finish is worked out by the authors to take care of the unlikely future that Redford and Pfeiffer face.