“Like devoted fans of the Atlanta Braves, the Cleveland Indians and the Chicago Blackhawks (from President Obama's home town),” said Lanny Davis, speaking officially for Washington, D.C.’s football team, “we love our team and its name and, like those fans, we do not intend to disparage or disrespect a racial or ethnic group.” He inadvertently made a completely different point, though: It makes little sense for fans to focus exclusively on changing the Washington team’s name. As Davis accidentally noted, there are other awful ones, too, and—with apologies to Maureen Dowd’s big sister—they should also change their names.

In some instances (like Washington), the name is accompanied by an equally offensive logo. In others, teams have attempted to neuter negative associations. But this isn’t an argument for letting the lesser offenders slide. Rather, recognizing the different ways teams exploit Native American culture lets us appreciate the problem with doing it at all. Most of the names, explains Ned Blackhawk, a Yale professor who specializes in Native American history and law, “come out of a period largely in the mid-twentieth century when the federal government was in the process of assimilating or ‘terminating’ the tribes. They reflect a larger governmental and racial atmosphere in America that did not see these tribes as constituents in the future of the republic.”

Here's a subjective taxonomy—roughly ranked from the least to most offensive—of how professional and Division I teams exploit Native American culture in ways that wouldn’t be deemed acceptable if done to any other culture with that history of oppression.

WEAR YOUR JERSEY WITH PRIDE

Seattle Seahawks (NFL): The great logo, depicting the bird for which the team is named, is respectfully derived from totem poles indigenous to the Pacific Northwest. Oregon-based Nike took these motifs into account when redesigning the uniform last year.