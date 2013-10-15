We’re in Week Three of the government shutdown, speeding toward the October 17 debt ceiling deadline. The stalemate continues, and the Smithsonian's still closed. We know the two parties are talking, but what are they actually saying? We're not talking tea leaves here; rather, definitions. Here's a handy glossary for the procedural and partisan parlance of the "shutdown showdown" and "debt-ceiling debacle."

Affordable Care Act: President Obama's signature health care law, which triggered House Republicans to shut down the government. The public is more opposed to the ACA when it's referred to by its nickname, Obamacare.

Blink: As in, who’ll blink first, Democrats or Republicans? Obama or Boehner? If the government shutdown could be resolved by a staring contest rather than a House vote, we might actually get somewhere.

Cloture: The Senate votes by at least a three-fifths margin to limit debate on a bill, thus ending a filibuster and proceeding to a vote. Senators used this to pass a clean spending bill, much to the chagrin of Senator Ted Cruz and fans of Dr. Seuss.