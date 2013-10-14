Some of these lobbyists are representing the industry on matters other than the device tax, but the issue pops up again and again in the lobbying forms as a point of focus. And if the industry has to settle for a two-year delay of the tax rather than full repeal, it is of course all the better for Bayh et al: the companies will need to keep paying them for at least another two years to try to stave the tax off for good. (Similarly, punting the question of whether to keep the tax until the next round of budget negotiations is even better for lobbyists than having the question settled this week.)

This outcome would serve as something of a clarifying moment for all of those pundits wondering of late why it is that the business lobby hasn’t tried harder to tamp down the Tea Party insurgency its campaign contributions have helped fuel. These pundits assume that there is a massive disconnect between the aims of the two wings of the Republican coalition, that their interests are deeply at odds. Well, no, it won’t be good for Wall Street if Ted Cruz leads us to a national credit default. But the medical device tax is just the latest example of big business doing just fine, thank you, as a result of allegedly populist uprisings on the right. The Chamber of Commerce may know what it’s doing, after all.

Now, it should be noted that the industry’s victory on the tax, should it come, will not be owed only to Bayh’s new colleagues on K Street, but also to Bayh’s former colleagues in the Senate Democratic caucus. The push to repeal the tax has been given a bipartisan veneer by the support of several liberal Democrats from states with large numbers of device manufacturers, such as Minnesota’s Al Franken and Amy Klobuchar and, yes, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who came out for repeal of the tax during her race last year against Scott Brown (a strong repeal proponent) and did not care for it at all when I asked about this stance on the trail.

The standard line against the tax is that it is stifling growth in a successful American manufacturing sector, especially among smaller device makers, and threatening to send business overseas. One problem with this line is that some small device makers acknowledge it’s wildly overstated. Bob DeAngelis, an executive with Katahdin, told me last year that he didn’t see the tax having much impact on his 150-person Massachusetts firm. “I’m not terribly upset we’re going to have a tax on medical devices. I think it’s overblown. Scott Brown says we ‘shouldn’t be taxing the job creators.’ That sounds great but what does that mean. He’s not talking about me. I’m going to hire based on people buying my product.” Even more adamant was Michael Boyle, the founder of a 55-person firm outside Boston, SDI Diagnostics: “I’m never in favor of paying more tax if it can be avoided. However, it really infuriates me when politicians say that people won't hire because they have to pay a tax. If your business is growing and you need people to help sustain the growth you’re going to hire. It’s nothing but political sloganeering to say that a tax like this is a job killer. It’s not a job killer. It would never stop a responsible manager from hiring people when it’s time to grow the business.” Boyle added: “You bring in millions more people into the health care market and these people are going to use goods and services. My company and every other company, if we operate our business responsibly we are going to share in that. We’re going to give you 10 more in business and take a dollar in taxes, and you mean you won’t hire more people because we’re going to take that one dollar? It makes no sense. It’s nothing but political pandering.”

Even the big companies are a bit more candid about this supposedly lethal tax when they’re speaking among friends. Take Stryker, a large device manufacturer that House Republicans cited at a hearing this past May as a poster child for repealing the tax, saying that the company had been forced to lay off 1,000 workers as a result of the levy, which kicked in at the start of this year. Well, Stryker executives were rather more sanguine in their recent conversations with industry analysts, according to transcripts of quarterly conference calls I reviewed. Executives reported that the company remained on track for annual growth of about 5 percent on quarterly sales of more than $2 billion and said that the cost of the excise tax was coming in lower than expected, about $100 million per year rather than the $130 million they had warned of a year earlier, shaving off less than a percentage point from their profit margins. “We feel really good about that [sales] activity,” said Stryker’s chief financial officer in a Sept. 5 call with analysts. “We absolutely need to be making sure that we are focused on…minimizing the impact of the tax, which I think we have done a good job of already.”