Covering the shutdown may have diminishing returns for journalists, but for comedians it has provided seemingly endless grist. (With varying success: my colleague Isaac Chotiner wrote a post last week on Jay Leno’s very bad shutdown jokes.) The counterpoint to Leno's goony "who needs the government anyway" shtick is, unsurprisingly, Jon Stewart, who has proved himself to be the king of shutdown humor. In the year or so before he left for a sabbatical to direct a film about an imprisoned Iranian journalist, he had gotten less fun to watch, his smugness ballooning daily. And then John Oliver did such a stellar job in “The Daily Show” hosting chair that it was tempting to lament Stewart’s return. But the shutdown has been ideal Stewart fodder: which is to say, the kind of bureaucratic absurdity so self-evident that it hardly needs commentary, a perfect storm of political and media tail-chasing. Almost ten days in and he is still wringing jokes from the most redundant news imaginable.

For instance, last night:

"[Moderate Republicans" prefer the term 'biparisan curious,'" said "Daily Show" Capitol Hill bureau chief Al Madrigal. "If they aren't open about their political orientation, how do they even find each other?" Stewart asked. "They use an app called Votr," Madrigal said.

“Shutdown Blame Game,” Oct 8th: