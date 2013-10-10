House Republican leaders on Thursday morning announced that they have a new proposal and it hews to the outlines media outlets reported overnight. Basically, House Republicans would leave the government shut down but give it about six weeks' worth of borrowing authority. Assuming I understand what the Republicans have in mind, the idea would be to use that time for some kind of broader negotiation on fiscal policy, entitlements, etc.—and, somewhere along the way, to start funding normal government operations again.

The announcement came hours before leaders were to meet with President Obama at the White House. In a press conference, House Speaker John Boehner said “I would hope that the president will look at this as an opportunity and a good-faith effort on our part to move halfway—halfway to what he’s demanded—in order to have these conversations begin.”

Well, Obama might look at this as an opportunity. But he should be wary. On the one hand, Republican leaders seem finally to be reducing their demands. For one thing, leadership isn't really talking about Obamacare anymore. Boehner's legislation apparently won't say anything about the new health care law, at least according to media reports, and the topic didn't really come up last night during a meeting with Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer, according to one House aide briefed on the conversation. (In this account, the only exception was a quip from Hoyer, subsequently reported by Jake Sherman and Manu Raju in Politico.) Instead, Boehner used the conference to make the case for other Republican priorities, like entitlement cuts. And it sounds like such cuts are what he hopes new negotiations over fiscal policy might achieve.

But it's not clear whether conservatives in the House are in agreement about this shift. As Jonathan Strong of National Review reports, many conservative Republicans say they are thinking about supporting Boehner's proposal only because they think it will let them focus more on Obamacare, not less.