“If Justice Ginsburg makes the calculation that it’s better to leave now because a Republican might be elected president and she trusts Obama to make a better decision—it’s one thing for her to make that decision, it’s another for Obama to,” says Keith Whittington, a Princeton politics professor. “It seems too much like the president trying to manipulate the composition of the court.” He compares it to the way that today we frown on President Franklin Roosevelt’s attempt to “pack” the court by drastically increasing the number of justices—and the way nobody today is bothered by the fact that, after his court-packing gambit failed, Roosevelt proceeded to appoint more than a half-dozen justices via the normal route, laying the groundwork for the Warren Court.

“Certainly there has been in the past—and the evidence is admittedly not directly from the parties—reason to believe that there have been communications between the White House and certain justices on the Supreme Court about their plans,” George says. However, she adds, “more often [it’s] the justice signaling an intention to step down.”

The way we talk about this is extremely odd. The oddness results from two semi-conscious self-delusions: That lifetime appointments could mean letting the chips fall where they may, and that justices aren’t political in the same way members of the other branches of government are. “We remain a little weird about how explicitly ideological we should be in appointing or confirming judges, so we do this Kabuki dance about what it is we're doing,” says Whittington. “But having said that, I think it’s possible to make a distinction between, ‘When you have the option of filling a seat, how do you go about it?’ as opposed to, ‘You would like to have the option, how do you go about creating it?’” He adds, “There’s a bit of pretending, but there’s also a bit of them saying, ‘Whose decision is it?’”

Are there ways to regularize the selection process so that this bizarre issue doesn’t come up anymore? Several people I spoke to proposed making “senior status” more active for ex-justices. Other federal judges can take senior status, notes Albert Yoon, a law professor at the University of Toronto: “It’s actually a pretty great gig—you get to hear whatever fraction of cases you want, you get paid the full amount and any raises.” By contrast, he adds, “If you’re a Supreme Court justice, you can take senior status effectively, but it’s not the same job—you get to sit and hear appellate cases.” In other words, it is much more clearly a demotion.

The other obvious solution, of course, would be to end lifetime appointments. A CBS News/New York Times poll last year found that 60 percent of Americans oppose lifetime appointments for Supreme Court justices. The problem is that ending lifetime appointments would require a Constitutional amendment, which in turn would require two-thirds majorities in the House and Senate and passage by three-fourths of the states. No less than Justice Antonin Scalia, in his recent interview in New York, admitted that amending the Constitution is a too-steep proposition: “The one provision [of the Constitution] that I would amend is the amendment provision,” he disclosed. “With the divergence in size between California and Rhode Island—I figured it out once, I think if you picked the smallest number necessary for a majority in the least ­populous states, something like less than two percent of the population can prevent a constitutional amendment.”