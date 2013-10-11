On the second day of the Supreme Court term, the justices debated whether limits on aggregate campaign contributions were necessary to prevent individual donors from corrupting politicians through quid pro quo gifts. As Bobby Burchfield, the lawyer challenging the aggregate limits put it, “The foundation of this Court's jurisprudence in this area is the careful line between independent expenditures, which this Court has held repeatedly do not create a sufficient risk of quid pro quo corruption to justify their regulation, and contributions which do.”

Reaction to the argument has focused on the policy question that tied the justices in knots: namely, does or doesn’t the current political system favor the rich. Liberal justices and commentators say yes; conservative justices and commentators generally say no. But it’s a shame that the Court didn’t focus on the broader constitutional question underlying its recent decisions striking down campaign finance reform: does the First Amendment allow only campaign finance regulations designed to prevent quid pro quo corruption by individuals, or does it allow a broader definition of corruption, designed to prevent the entire political system from being inextricably dependent on a handful of the richest donors? The truth is that the Court adopted an unnecessarily narrow definition of corruption in the Citizens United case, which held, as Burchfield put it, that the “gratitude and influence” that all members of Congress feel toward big money donors to candidates, parties and PACS “are not to be considered quid pro quo corruption.” And a brief filed in McCutcheon, but ignored by the justices in the argument, suggests that this definition is inconsistent with the original understanding of the Framers of the Constitution.



The narrow requirement that campaign contributions can only be regulated when an individual donor threatens to corrupt an individual candidate – by bribing the Secretary of Defense with a Maserati, to use Solicitor General Don Verrilli’s example—led the justices to squabble about whether or not Verrilli was right to claim that “Aggregate limits combat corruption.” By “aggregate limits,” he was referring to the fact that, in a two-year election cycle, a person can donate a total, or aggregate, of $48,600 to all candidates for federal office and another $74,600 to national political parties, state and local political parties, and political groups. Donations are limited to $2,600 per election on contributions to individual candidates for federal office. McCutcheon claims the total limit of $123,200 violates his First Amendment right to freedom of speech.

Verrilli disagreed on the grounds that “aggregate limits combat corruption both by blocking circumvention of individual contribution limits and, equally fundamentally, by serving as a bulwark against a campaign finance system dominated by massive individual contributions in which the dangers of quid pro quo corruption would be obvious and inherent and the corrosive appearance of corruption would be overwhelming.” In response, Chief Justice Roberts suggested that if the national parties and state committees were prohibited from transferring money “among themselves and to a particular candidate,” that might protect against that “corruption appearance while at the same time allowing an individual to contribute to however many House candidates he wants to contribute to?”

This debate about the definition of corruption has huge consequences for the future of campaign finance reform. In 1976, the Court ruled in Buckley v. Valeo that Congress had extensive power to put limits on individual campaign donations to federal candidates as a way to prevent corruption. But the Court said it had less power to restrict expenditures, independent of candidates, by individuals and groups. The court reasoned that limits on contributions, rather than expenditures, were both less likely to raise the specter of corruption and less likely to threaten free speech. Now some conservative justices, led by Clarence Thomas, want to overturn Buckley, and deregulate contributions as well as expenditures, on the grounds that neither threaten quid pro quo corruption.