Still, even with the ham-handed flackery, I never figured the agitating would come to much. Snyder wants to keep the name, as do most fans, and if history has proven anything, it’s that the team owner doesn’t much care about the reproach of media elites—whether they’re complaining about losing seasons or about absurd efforts to wring more money out of fans.

The Wilson kids, however, are another story: When people who might buy team merchandise start worrying about whether it’ll get them sent home from school—or simply be regarded as tawdry or racist by passers-by—there’s a direct financial impact: National Football League merchandise licensing is a $3 billion a year business. Even a small bite into it represents serious dollars. (As the NFL has a revenue-sharing agreement, it also represents dollars taken from the pockets of Snyder’s fellow owners.)

For now, that’s a bit off into the future. The kind of kid who petitions the principal about racist t-shirts is probably not representative of the major current of teen culture; Snyder is surely right when he says in his letter to fans that he sees team logos, bumper stickers, decals, and t-shirts “wherever I go.” But youth culture changes fast, and today’s kids are tomorrow’s adults. What happens when you own a team whose merchandise is seen, even by five percent of potential consumers, as too distasteful to wear outside?

A high-priced PR operative can use the standard bag of tricks to parry the complaints of activists, journalists, and presidents—but Lanny Davis, or even a more sophisticated version of him, can’t shape the quiet retail decisions of tens of thousands of individual customers. When you’ve lost Maureen Dowd and Kathleen Parker, you have not yet lost America. But when you’ve lost the teenage retail market, you’re in deep trouble.

A savvier ownership, of course, would see this as an opportunity. Change the name and there will be a massive new market for merchandise bearing the new logo. And the goodwill generated by the decision may also keep people from noticing that the team is still raking in even more money by producing old-logo clothing for the nostalgia market.