But there is a bit more to the story then this all-to-common occurrence. According to Patco’s complaint, the large offshore transfer actually caused an alert to flag the transaction—it was so far out of the norm that an automated risk identification system transferred the transaction for human review. Unfortunately, the bank manager decided that the password/user name combination and the accompanying answers to certain challenge questions was sufficient to verify the transaction and ignored the alert...and all the money went offshore.

When Patco sued, they lost in the district court. That court relied on standard contractual terms in the bank’s agreement with Patco that disclaimed any liability for losses that might arise from using electronic banking. On appeal, that decision was reversed. The First Circuit decided that People’s reliance on password authentication and its decision to ignore certain transaction-based flags (which had highlighted the unusually large off-shore fund transfer) was not necessarily a good commercial practice. Perhaps most notably, the court concluded that People’s reliance on answers to challenge questions (which the Patco hackers had provided) was not a good security practice. The bank’s contract with Patco incorporated the Uniform Commercial Code’s requirement that the bank act in a “commercially reasonable” way, and the court thought the protections they had implemented were unreasonable.

After the appellate decision the case was sent back for a trial on the merits. At trial the questions would include whether Patco’s allegation was true—that is that the bank did, in fact, ignore an alert—and also whether Patco’s own negligence in losing its login credentials contributed to its own losses. While People’s Bank might, in the end, have won the case, all lawyers know that there is a substantial difference between winning a case (cheaply) on a legal ground early and winning it late (with the risk of losing) after a lengthy trial in court.

Because of that litigation uncertainty, as we would expect, a settlement soon materialized. As Wired’s Kim Zetter reports the bank paid out a judgment ($345,000) to Patco, whose account had been hacked. While it is difficult to prove the counter-factual, this appears to be the first time that a financial institution (or any other commercial entity for that matter) had been obliged to settle a claim premised on its own “commercially unreasonable” cybersecurity failures. In addition to the amount lost, People’s United Bank agreed to pay Patco roughly $45,000 in interest.

Lone Star Bank — When Patco was first decided, some saw it as a sign of things to come, others thought it might just be a “one-off” decision that did not signal the start of a trend. While making predictions about the future course of legal developments is a hazardous enterprise, at best, we can now, at least, say that Patco was not unique. Just last month the Fifth Circuit in Texas issued a very similar ruling in Lone Star Bank, et. al v. Heartland Payment Systems (5th Cir. September 2013). This time, however, the banks won.