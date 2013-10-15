House leaders, who had started this fight in order to repeal or at least seriously weaken Obamacare, were not happy with the work product of what they are now calling the “surrender caucus.” One told National Review’s Robert Costa that the Senate plan was a “mushy piece of sh*t.” Another said, “If Boehner backs this, as is, he’s in trouble.” Not surprisingly, Boehner listened.

He and his allies are now talking about a new plan, according to multiple media reports. Instead of delaying the reinsurance tax, the new deal would delay or diminish a tax on makers of medical devices. The timing of the funding and debt limit extensions might be different. House leaders also want to prohibit members of Congress, the president, and his cabinet from using their employer contributions in the new insurance markets. The new version would be less far-reaching than the previous ones, which would have also affected congressional staff. The part about the president would appear to be symbolic, since, as far as I know, he and his family get their medical care from an in-house physician and military hospitals.

Oh, and there was talk—via Politico—that House Republicans would walk out the door after passing their bill, so that the Senate's only option was to accept or reject what the House produced.

Why wouldn't the Senate just say yes? Swapping out the reinsurance tax delay and swapping in the device tax delay is nothing more than substituting one special interest favor for another—instead of doing a favor for unions and employers, which hate the reinsurance tax, the House agreement would be doing a favor for the device industry.

But, without an offsetting cut or new source of revenue, the swap would also deprive the government of some money. (It’s supposed to generate $30 billion over ten years.) There's also a principle at stake. The architects of the Affordable Care Act, particularly those inside the administration, fought hard for provisions that would offset the law’s new costs, so that it would actually reduce the deficit. Those provisions included fees from or cuts to every part of the health care industry. If device-makers get a break, other groups, like hospitals and drugmakers, will want one too.