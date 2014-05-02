No one would dare write this as a story. But before the two of them met in 1948, Ingrid wrote Roberto a letter admitting she knew no more Italian than “ti amo,” but saying how much she yearned to work with him. They met. They merged. Like so many movie people they could not resist the admiration of others. Roberto was a womanizer, Ingrid slept around as if it were a religious calling. It was inevitable that they would become an item: and while Roberto hoped to make great box-office with Ingrid in America, they ended up going to the blasted volcanic island of Stromboli for an epic about a Lithuanian refugee who has to marry an island fisherman and who endures physical misery before she has a sublime insight—more or less that emotional women and great actresses need active volcanoes and unstoppable melodrama.

They both gave up spouses and children. For the general public, Rossellini was in character—he was an egotistical, handsome Italian who had had actress mistresses already (notably Anna Magnani)—but with Ingrid it was the nun getting into the gutter. She was condemned in the press; she was denounced on the floor of the Senate, and from other pulpits. She was attacked in the courts, and she was effectively blackballed at a time when Hollywood was eager to put an “X” next to so many names.

Let’s say they were in love, or in sex, for a while. (They had three children.) It didn’t last forever, or much past 1954. But for a few years Ingrid and Roberto had no real alternative to working with each other, whether they liked it or not. Their films were all flops, and they bear witness to the tensions between different ideas about film-making. The pictures were torn to pieces by critics who in most cases were angry about far more and less than appeared on screen. It was a few years before certain critics in France—such as Jean-Luc Godard and François Truffaut—said wait a minute, these are remarkable films. And now the Criterion Collection has put its enthusiasm and its scholarship behind a re-release of three of them: Stromboli (1950), Europa ’51 (1952), and Journey to Italy (1954).





I don’t think it helps these films to say simply that they were masterpieces, missed and abused in their time. Nor is there much point in separating them from the turmoil in which they were made, which was painful, comic, and entertaining. Indeed: their story could have made a Douglas Sirk film from the 1950s, or a Fassbinder classic from the 1970s. It is also a landmark in the ongoing soap opera in which a man uses film to show what he feels for a glorious woman: it is of the same family as D. W. Griffith and Lillian Gish, Josef von Sternberg and Marlene Dietrich, Jean-Luc Godard and Anna Karina, Michelangelo Antonioni and Monica Vitti, and so on.

They are black and white films, shot on too little money, with problems of unshared language and awkward supporting acting. They show the natural Ingrid aging fast and badly—it was not long before she could not wait to be out of the impulsive relationship. George Sanders, the co-star in Journey to Italy, was distraught at the whole experience because he could not see how Rossellini worked or what he wanted. In that film he and Ingrid play a married couple, on the point of divorce, who go back to Italy to sell a property. Stromboli went to the real island (with money supplied by Howard Hughes) and it veers between the harsh poetry of a barren place and a movie that needs to be sung. So there is curiosity value, to be sure, but much more. In their brokeback, unwitting way—for I think no one really knew what was happening—these films are harbingers of a new novelistic cinema in which Hollywood and Italian codes are being abandoned for a more modern emotional uneasiness.