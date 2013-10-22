This morning, over 120 children’s book authors and illustrators sent a letter to President Barack Obama expressing concern for “our readers,” a.k.a. tots through tweens. The undersigned, who include such luminaries as Maya Angelou, Judy Blume, Jules Feiffer, Phillip Hoose, and Jane Yolen, say they fear the preponderance of testing in American schools keeps children from learning to love to read.

Two public policy giants—former White House health care expert Ezekiel Emanuel and education historian Diane Ravitch—recently debated the merits of testing in the pages of The New Republic. Though they differ on some points, they agree on the following: Students would actually benefit from more testing, as long as the assessments are written by teachers who know them and are using the grades for immediate feedback. That kind of test is vastly different from an anonymous standardized exam like the SAT. The artists and writers behind Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret and The Phantom Tollbooth didn't keep that in mind in their blanket condemnation of testing in general. Here's what their letter gets right and wrong.

“Recent policy changes by your Administration have not lowered the stakes. On the contrary, requirements to evaluate teachers based on student test scores impose more standardized exams and crowd out exploration.”

True. Obama’s “Race to the Top” initiative, which tied teachers’ salaries to their students’ test scores, earned his administration mountains of criticism. “Accountability” has become a watchword for Obama and Education Secretary Arne Duncan as they try to beef up America’s education performance—and it often seems to be nothing more than a codeword for more testing, even as progressives produce more and more evidence that test scores don’t accurately represent a teacher’s worth.

“We call on you to support authentic performance assessments, not simply computerized versions of multiple-choice exams. We also urge you to reverse the narrowing of curriculum that has resulted from a fixation on high-stakes testing.”

Fair. To give credit where credit is due, the Obama administration has championed a new approach to public school education (the Common Core State Standards) that is precisely designed to “reverse the narrowing of curriculum” in the U.S.—even as Republicans fight the standards tooth and nail. Unfortunately, the standardized tests that are being designed to accompany the Common Core are reported to contain the same, uncreative style of multiple choice questions as the tests we already use, and already know don’t work.